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HomeBusinessMutual FundsThis Rs 1,000 SIP Became Rs 1 Lakh In Just 5 Years; See The Top Small Cap Funds

This Rs 1,000 SIP Became Rs 1 Lakh In Just 5 Years; See The Top Small Cap Funds

A Rs 1,000 monthly SIP over five years would have grown to as much as Rs 1 lakh in some schemes, highlighting the power of disciplined investing and the potential of high-growth companies.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's mutual fund industry sees significant household investment growth.
  • Retail participation and SIPs drive mutual fund folio growth.
  • Small cap funds gain popularity for high-growth, long-term potential.

India's Mutual Fund industry has become an important pillar of household investing, helping millions of investors participate in the country's growth story. Rising financial awareness, greater access to digital investment platforms and a growing preference for market-linked products have encouraged more individuals to move beyond traditional savings options.

Retail Participation Continues To Rise

The total number of accounts, or folios in mutual fund terminology, stood at 27.66 crore (276.6 million) as on May 31, 2026. Meanwhile, the number of folios under equity, hybrid and solution-oriented schemes, where retail investors account for the majority of investments, reached about 21.10 crore (211.0 million). Another notable trend has been the continued rise in systematic investment plans (SIPs). Monthly SIP inflows have been touching record levels.

Also Read : Retirement Planning Mistakes: How Fear and Market Panic Can Destroy Your Retirement Savings

Why Small Cap Funds Are Attracting Investors

Among the various mutual fund categories, small cap funds have emerged as one of the favourites among Indian investors. These funds invest primarily in smaller listed companies that are often at an early stage of their growth journey. While small cap funds are generally considered riskier than Large-Cap and flexi cap funds due to higher volatility, they also offer the potential for superior returns over the long term. Investors willing to tolerate short-term fluctuations often view the category as an opportunity to participate in the next generation of high-growth businesses.

What A Rs 1,000 Monthly SIP Delivered

A comparison of leading small cap funds demonstrates the wealth-creation potential of disciplined investing through SIPs. Assuming a monthly SIP of Rs 1,000 for five years, an investor would have contributed a total of Rs 60,000.

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Next Week: Can Nifty Cross 24,200 As Crude Oil Slumps And Global Risks Ease?

Top Performing Small Cap Funds In 2026: A Five-Year SIP Comparison

Scheme Name AUM (Rs crore) Expense Ratio (%) Amount Invested (Rs) Current Value (Rs) Annualised Return (%)

Bandhan Small Cap Fund Regular Growth 27,172.99 1.59 60,000 1,00,130 21.21

Invesco India Small Cap Fund Regular Growth 11,700.80 1.73 60,000 97,150 19.93

ITI Small Cap Fund Regular Growth 3,057.66 1.92 60,000 96,737 19.75

Bank of India Small Cap Fund Regular Growth 2,313.66 2.04 60,000 95,154 19.05

Quant Small Cap Fund Regular Growth 31,913.65 1.58 60,000 91,827 17.56 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is driving the growth of India's Mutual Fund industry?

Rising financial awareness, increased access to digital investment platforms, and a preference for market-linked products are encouraging more individuals to invest beyond traditional savings options.

What is the current status of retail participation in mutual funds?

As of May 31, 2026, there were 27.66 crore mutual fund folios. Retail investors primarily contribute to equity, hybrid, and solution-oriented schemes, and monthly SIP inflows continue to set records.

Why are small cap funds a popular investment choice for Indian investors?

Small cap funds invest in smaller listed companies, offering potential for superior long-term returns. While riskier due to higher volatility, investors tolerate this for high-growth opportunities.

What kind of returns can a disciplined SIP in small cap funds yield?

A monthly SIP of Rs 1,000 for five years, totaling Rs 60,000, in leading small cap funds could have resulted in current values ranging from approximately Rs 91,827 to Rs 1,00,130.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 22 Jun 2026 08:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Savings Wealth SIP Mutual Funds Small Cap Funds Investing SIP Returns
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