Muhurat Trading 2025: Know Date, Time, And What To Expect From Diwali’s Special Market Session

As Diwali draws near and the country gets ready for a week of festivities, the Indian stock markets are also preparing to welcome the new Vikram Samvat year with the symbolic Muhurat Trading session. This long-standing tradition marks the confluence of finance and festivity, as traders prepare to ring in Samvat 2082 with optimism and prosperity.

The NSE has announced that it will hold this special one-hour trading window on October 21, 2025, to celebrate the start of the new year on the Hindu calendar. According to the circular, the Muhurat Trading session will open at 1:45 PM and close at 2:45 PM, preceded by a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 1:30 PM.

Trade modifications will be permitted until 2:55 PM, and all trades executed during this auspicious session will carry settlement obligations identical to those during regular market hours.

This year’s Muhurat Trading will be conducted in the afternoon rather than the usual evening slot. While markets remain closed on Diwali Lakshmi Puja, this special session is held every year to symbolise the beginning of a new financial year on the Hindu calendar.

The Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is deeply rooted in Indian tradition. Investors and traders consider it an auspicious time to invest, believing that transactions made during this period invite prosperity and growth in the year ahead. Despite lasting only an hour, the market often witnesses sharp movements driven by sentiment and festive enthusiasm rather than technical fundamentals.

Many participants use this occasion to make symbolic investments, often purchasing a few shares in trusted companies as a gesture of good fortune. Over the years, this brief trading period has evolved into a cultural celebration that blends optimism with financial prudence, embodying India’s faith in new beginnings. Further, the markets have given robust returns to investors over the years on Muhurat Trading sessions.

Stock Market Holidays During Diwali

As per the NSE schedule, the stock markets will remain closed on October 21 outside of the Muhurat Trading hours. In addition, markets will be completely shut on October 22 in celebration of Diwali. Trading will resume on regular hours the following day, marking the start of a new Samvat year filled with renewed hopes for market growth and investor confidence.