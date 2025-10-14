Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMuhurat Trading 2025: Know Date, Time, And What To Expect From Diwali’s Special Market Session

Muhurat Trading 2025: Know Date, Time, And What To Expect From Diwali’s Special Market Session

The NSE has announced that it will hold this special one-hour trading window on October 21, 2025, to celebrate the start of the new year on the Hindu calendar.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Diwali draws near and the country gets ready for a week of festivities, the Indian stock markets are also preparing to welcome the new Vikram Samvat year with the symbolic Muhurat Trading session. This long-standing tradition marks the confluence of finance and festivity, as traders prepare to ring in Samvat 2082 with optimism and prosperity.

The NSE has announced that it will hold this special one-hour trading window on October 21, 2025, to celebrate the start of the new year on the Hindu calendar. According to the circular, the Muhurat Trading session will open at 1:45 PM and close at 2:45 PM, preceded by a 15-minute pre-open session starting at 1:30 PM.

Trade modifications will be permitted until 2:55 PM, and all trades executed during this auspicious session will carry settlement obligations identical to those during regular market hours.

This year’s Muhurat Trading will be conducted in the afternoon rather than the usual evening slot. While markets remain closed on Diwali Lakshmi Puja, this special session is held every year to symbolise the beginning of a new financial year on the Hindu calendar.

The Significance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is deeply rooted in Indian tradition. Investors and traders consider it an auspicious time to invest, believing that transactions made during this period invite prosperity and growth in the year ahead. Despite lasting only an hour, the market often witnesses sharp movements driven by sentiment and festive enthusiasm rather than technical fundamentals.

Many participants use this occasion to make symbolic investments, often purchasing a few shares in trusted companies as a gesture of good fortune. Over the years, this brief trading period has evolved into a cultural celebration that blends optimism with financial prudence, embodying India’s faith in new beginnings. Further, the markets have given robust returns to investors over the years on Muhurat Trading sessions.

Stock Market Holidays During Diwali

As per the NSE schedule, the stock markets will remain closed on October 21 outside of the Muhurat Trading hours. In addition, markets will be completely shut on October 22 in celebration of Diwali. Trading will resume on regular hours the following day, marking the start of a new Samvat year filled with renewed hopes for market growth and investor confidence.

Also read
Published at : 14 Oct 2025 03:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Stock Markets Muhurat Trading Stock Market Holiday Samvat 2082 Muhurat Trading 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
BJP Releases 1st List Of 71 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Elections
Election 2025
'Will Not Get Up Till...': Miffed Gopal Mandal's Sit-In Outside Nitish Kumar's House For Bihar Election Ticket
Security Heightened Outside Nitish's House After Miffed JD (U) Leaders Protest For Ticket
World
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi, Held Hostage By Hamas, Confirmed Dead
Election 2025
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
Bihar RJD Faces Confusion As Symbols Distributed To Candidates By Lalu Withdrawn After Tejashwi’s Return
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget