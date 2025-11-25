Meta Is Changing How It Rates Employees: ‘AI-Driven Impact’ Is No Longer Optional

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessMeta Is Changing How It Rates Employees: ‘AI-Driven Impact’ Is No Longer Optional

A major internal shift is underway at Meta as AI adoption becomes essential for performance. But the real impact will unfold later.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Meta has sent a clear new message to its employees: if you want to grow in the company, you must use artificial intelligence in your work. Starting next year, staff performance will slowly be tied to something Meta calls “AI-driven impact.” 

An internal memo obtained by Business Insider shows that Janelle Gale, Meta’s Head of People, told employees that AI use will become a core expectation from 2026. The company wants every employee to show how they are using AI to work faster, smarter, and more efficiently.

Meta Performance Reviews To Include AI-Driven Impact

According to the memo, Meta will begin checking how effectively employees use AI to deliver results and build tools that improve productivity. Employees are getting one year to adjust. 

In 2025, AI metrics won’t officially appear in performance reviews, but workers are encouraged to include examples of “AI-fuelled wins” in their self-evaluations.

Gale wrote that in 2025, employees who show strong AI-driven impact, either in their own work or in their team’s performance, could earn better ratings or bonuses. By 2026, “AI-driven impact” will become a formal part of appraisals.

To support this shift, Meta is rolling out an AI Performance Assistant. It will help employees write performance reviews and feedback. This system will connect with Meta’s internal AI bot Metamate and can also use tools like Google’s Gemini to draft summaries. 

Business Insider earlier reported that employees were already using internal AI tools to prepare reviews, and now Meta is making this official.

Meta Builds An AI-First Workplace Culture

Meta is not the only tech giant moving in this direction. Microsoft has told managers that using AI is now “non-optional,” while Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said AI adoption is key for staying ahead. Amazon has also begun reshaping its internal and retail processes to include AI at every level.

Meta has been taking its own steps to build an AI-first culture. It now allows job candidates to use AI during coding interviews. It also launched “Level Up,” an internal programme encouraging employees to use AI tools more often.

Inside Meta, AI is already part of daily work, from writing emails through Metamate to analysing product performance with AI dashboards. Gale said the company wants to reward people who help push Meta into its AI-driven future.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Nov 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Business TECHNOLOGY
