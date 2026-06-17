Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NSE to file DRHP June 17 for market debut.

Debut follows years of regulatory hurdles and delays.

India's largest exchange prepares for long-awaited listing.

India's biggest stock exchange may finally be preparing to make its long-awaited stock market debut.

After years of regulatory scrutiny, compliance efforts and repeated delays, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) is expected to take a significant step towards listing on the bourses. According to sources cited by Financial Express, the exchange is likely to file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 17.

For investors, market participants and even long-time NSE shareholders, the development marks a potentially important milestone in a listing journey that has stretched for almost a decade.

The IPO That Refused To Happen

Few public offerings in India's capital markets have generated as much anticipation as the NSE IPO.

The exchange first filed draft papers for a public issue in 2016. At the time, the proposed offering was estimated at around Rs 10,000 crore and was expected to be entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS).

However, the listing process ran into multiple hurdles.

Regulatory concerns, particularly those linked to governance issues and the co-location case, prevented the IPO from moving forward. Over the years, NSE undertook a series of compliance measures and remained engaged with regulators in an effort to address outstanding concerns.

The recent receipt of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from SEBI helped revive expectations that the exchange's listing ambitions were back on track.

The anticipated DRHP filing is now being viewed as the clearest sign yet that India's largest stock exchange may finally be nearing the public market.

Why This IPO Matters

NSE is not just another company preparing to go public.

Founded in 1992, the exchange transformed India's trading ecosystem and has grown into the country's largest stock exchange by trading volumes.

It is also home to the Nifty 50, one of India's most widely tracked benchmark indices and a key barometer of market sentiment.

Because of its central role in the financial system, the eventual listing is expected to attract interest from institutional investors, market veterans and retail participants alike.

The filing is likely to trigger intense scrutiny around valuation, issue size and the future growth prospects of the exchange.

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A Rare Ownership Structure

One of the more unusual aspects of NSE is that it does not have a promoter group. Instead, ownership is spread across a wide range of financial institutions, banks, insurance companies, sovereign funds, investment firms and individual investors.

The broad ownership structure is one of the reasons the proposed IPO is being watched closely across the financial industry.

Retail Investors Already Have Skin In The Game

Unlike many unlisted companies, NSE already has a large shareholder base.

As of FY26, the exchange had nearly 2.01 lakh shareholders. Of these, more than 1.85 lakh were retail investors who collectively owned around 12.42 per cent of the exchange.

Several prominent institutions also hold stakes, including HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Tata Investment Corporation, JM Financial, BSE and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

The listing could therefore become a major liquidity event for a wide range of existing shareholders.

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The Questions Investors Want Answered

While the expected DRHP filing is an important development, it is only the beginning of the next phase.

The document is expected to provide greater clarity on several key issues that investors have been waiting to understand.

Among the most closely watched details will be the size of the public issue, proposed valuation, structure of the offer, shareholder participation in the OFS, timelines for regulatory approvals, and the likely listing schedule.

These disclosures will help determine how the market ultimately values one of India's most important financial institutions.

The road to listing is still not complete, and regulatory review remains an important part of the process. Yet after nearly a decade of waiting, India's largest stock exchange appears closer than ever to ringing the opening bell for its own public debut.