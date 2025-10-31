Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIpoOctober’s IPO Frenzy: Tata Capital And LG Electronics Power India’s Biggest-Ever Fundraising Month

October’s IPO Frenzy: Tata Capital And LG Electronics Power India’s Biggest-Ever Fundraising Month

Tata Capital raised Rs 15,512 crore, while LG Electronics India mobilised Rs 11,607 crore through their respective initial share sale.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s primary market witnessed an unprecedented boom in October, marking the busiest month ever for mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) with 14 companies hitting the market so far, aiming to raise over Rs 46,000 crore.

The month has set a new record for monthly fundraising in the domestic capital markets, driven by two heavyweight listings — Tata Capital and LG Electronics India — which together accounted for more than half of the total fundraising.

Tata Capital raised Rs 15,512 crore, while LG Electronics India mobilised Rs 11,607 crore through their respective initial share sale.

Adding to the momentum, Lenskart Solutions was set to open its Rs 7,278-crore issue on October 31, rounding off a packed primary calendar that also featured offerings from WeWork India, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Orkla India, and Rubicon Research.

The record-breaking performance easily eclipsed the previous monthly high of October 2024, when six IPOs had raised Rs 38,690 crore. The latest figures also surpass earlier peaks seen in November 2021 (Rs 35,665 crore from nine IPOs), November 2024 (Rs 31,145 crore from eight IPOs), and May 2022 (Rs 29,510 crore from eight IPOs).

This milestone underscores the remarkable resilience and liquidity depth of India’s primary market, which has remained vibrant despite uneven secondary market sentiment amid global uncertainty, according to analysts.

In total, 89 IPOs have raised over Rs 1.38 lakh crore so far in 2025 — making it one of the strongest years on record and only slightly behind 2024, when total fundraising crossed Rs 1.6 lakh crore. With still two more months to go, the previous record is most likely to be passed as many IPOs are in line to hit the primary market in November and December.

According to market watchers, the rush of new listings reflects both robust investor confidence and companies’ eagerness to capitalise on strong demand before year-end.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPO IPO Boom Tata Capital LG Electronics October Ipo Boom
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minister Sanjeev Goin’s Car Attacked In Sonbhadra, Attackers Flee After Collision
Unity Day: PM Modi Highlights Cultural, Linguistic And Social Pillars Strengthening India’s Integrity
Unity Day: PM Modi Slams Congress for Weakening National Spirit, Calls for Renewed Commitment to National Integrity
Bihar Elections: NDA’s Sankalp Patra Promises Jobs, Empowerment, and Global Connectivity
Mokama Murder Echoes in Bihar Polls: NDA Leaders Avoid Questions on Dularchand Yadav Killing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget