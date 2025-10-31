Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, remains deeply reliant on imports to satisfy its vast appetite for the yellow metal. Despite a growing emphasis on recycling and the gradual rise of organised collection channels, recycled gold continues to form only a minor portion of total supply. This underscores India’s persistent dependence on foreign inflows to meet its domestic demand.

Since gold is globally traded in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee’s exchange rate play a key role in determining local prices. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of importing gold rises, leading to higher retail prices for consumers. Conversely, a stronger rupee helps cushion those costs, offering some relief to buyers.

On the international stage, gold prices are shaped by a complex web of influences, from movements in bond yields and shifts in central bank policies to broader changes in investor sentiment. The metal’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset ensures that it continues to attract investors during periods of economic turbulence, inflation, or geopolitical unrest. For many, gold remains not just a symbol of wealth but also a trusted hedge against uncertainty and a reliable store of value.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,283 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,260 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,328 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,283 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,260 per gram for 22-karat gold.