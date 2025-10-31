Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Prices Regain Momentum, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Prices Regain Momentum, Check Gold Rates Today In Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, And More Cities

Gold Rate Today: Gold Price (22K per gram) in India today stands at Rs 11,260 in Delhi, Rs 11,245 in Mumbai, and Rs 11,250 in Ahmedabad.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 31 Oct 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China, remains deeply reliant on imports to satisfy its vast appetite for the yellow metal. Despite a growing emphasis on recycling and the gradual rise of organised collection channels, recycled gold continues to form only a minor portion of total supply. This underscores India’s persistent dependence on foreign inflows to meet its domestic demand.

Since gold is globally traded in US dollars, fluctuations in the rupee’s exchange rate play a key role in determining local prices. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of importing gold rises, leading to higher retail prices for consumers. Conversely, a stronger rupee helps cushion those costs, offering some relief to buyers.

On the international stage, gold prices are shaped by a complex web of influences, from movements in bond yields and shifts in central bank policies to broader changes in investor sentiment. The metal’s enduring appeal as a safe-haven asset ensures that it continues to attract investors during periods of economic turbulence, inflation, or geopolitical unrest. For many, gold remains not just a symbol of wealth but also a trusted hedge against uncertainty and a reliable store of value.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today
 
The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 12,283 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,260 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 12,328 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,300 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 12,268 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,245 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 12,273 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,250 per gram for 22-karat gold.

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 12,283 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold) and Rs 11,260 per gram for 22-karat gold.

At the time of ongoing economic uncertainty and market swings, gold continues to be a go-to asset for those seeking financial security and long-term wealth preservation.

Also read
Published at : 31 Oct 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Gold Rate Gold Rate Today Gold Rates India Gold Rate News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
‘1 Crore Jobs, Mission Crorepati’: NDA Unveils Bihar ‘Sankalp Patra’ Manifesto, Promises Infra Push
Cities
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
Rohit Arya Kidnapping Case: Filmmaker Behind 'Let’s Change' Held Grudge Over Unpaid ₹2 Crore Claim
World
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Massive Protest Erupts In Jerusalem As Ultra-Orthodox Jews Rally Against Military Draft
Cricket
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
ICC Women’s World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues Propels India's Stunning Win Against Australia, Team Set For Finals
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: NDA’s Sankalp Patra Promises Jobs, Empowerment, and Global Connectivity
Mokama Murder Echoes in Bihar Polls: NDA Leaders Avoid Questions on Dularchand Yadav Killing
Mokama Murder Shakes Bihar Polls: Supporter of Jan Swaraj Candidate Shot Dead Amid Rival Bahubali Allegations
Border Security: BSF Showcases Rampur and Mudhol Hounds in Demonstration of Indigenous Canine Capability
Unity Parade: Schoolchildren From Gujarat, MP And Rajasthan Unite In Pipe And Brass Band Tribute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget