×

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIpoDiscord Takes First Step Toward Going Public With Confidential IPO Filing: All You Need To Know

Discord Takes First Step Toward Going Public With Confidential IPO Filing: All You Need To Know

Discord is preparing for a possible IPO with a confidential filing, even as the company says its focus remains on users and long-term business growth.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Discord has quietly taken its first step toward becoming a public company. The San Francisco-based chat platform has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter. The move comes as interest in tech listings starts picking up again in the US market. 

While plans are still being discussed and nothing is final yet, the filing places Discord among a growing list of venture-backed technology companies exploring public listings after a slower period for IPOs.

Discord IPO Filing Signals Strong Tech Market Comeback

Discord is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to prepare for the potential listing. The discussions were said to be ongoing in March, but sources stressed that the company may still choose not to move forward. Both investment banks declined to comment on the matter.

A spokesperson for Discord also stayed cautious, saying the company remains focused on improving user experience and building a long-term, sustainable business. No additional details were shared.

Founded in 2015, Discord offers voice, video, and text chat features. While it was originally built for gamers, the platform has expanded far beyond that space. 

Today, users run servers around a wide range of interests such as investing, music, beatboxing, and even community radio. The company reported having more than 200 million monthly users as of December.

Discord operates on a freemium model. The core service is free, while the paid Nitro subscription offers extra features like enhanced streaming and profile customisation.

Discord IPO Plans Follow Leadership Change & Past Valuation

The possible Discord IPO comes after a major leadership change. In April, Humam Sakhnini, former vice chairman of Activision Blizzard, took over as chief executive officer. He replaced co-founder Jason Citron, who continues to serve on the company’s board.

Discord was last valued at around $15 billion during a funding round in 2021 led by Dragoneer Investment Group. That same year, the company turned down a $12 billion acquisition offer from Microsoft.

The broader IPO market has also shown signs of recovery. Tech IPOs raised $15.6 billion on US exchanges last year, more than double the amount raised in 2024. Other companies preparing for possible listings include Motive Technologies Inc. and travel app Klook Technology Ltd.

However, Discord has faced scrutiny from state governments over child safety. Around 15% of its workforce is dedicated to safety efforts, including using machine learning to detect harmful content and supporting community moderators to enforce platform rules.

Related Video

Union Budget 2025: Arvind Kejriwal lists the shortcomings of the Modi government's budget | ABP News | AAP

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Discord filed for an IPO?

Yes, Discord has confidentially filed for an initial public offering. This means they have taken a preliminary step towards becoming a public company.

When was Discord founded and what does it offer?

Discord was founded in 2015 and provides voice, video, and text chat features. It was initially designed for gamers but has since expanded to serve a wide variety of communities.

What is Discord's business model?

Discord operates on a freemium model. The basic service is free, with an optional paid subscription called Nitro that offers additional features and customization.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 11:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPO Business TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
World
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget