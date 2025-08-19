Oil Prices Ease After Trump Moves To Arrange Putin-Zelenskiy Summit

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors weighed the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough in the Ukraine conflict. Planned discussions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States have raised hopes of progress towards ending the war, a move that could potentially lift sanctions on Russian crude exports.

By early morning today, Brent crude futures slipped by 7 cents, or 0.11 per cent, to trade at $66.53 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery, which expire on Wednesday, eased 6 cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $63.36 a barrel. The more actively traded October WTI contract fell 9 cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $62.61. These declines followed a session on Monday where both benchmarks closed roughly 1 per cent higher, reported Reuters.

White House Diplomacy Raises Market Uncertainty

The shift in sentiment came after US President Donald Trump held talks in Washington with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and a group of European allies. Following those discussions, Trump announced that he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and begun planning a meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy. That encounter, he said, would be followed by a trilateral summit involving all three leaders.

Zelenskiy characterised his one-on-one conversation with Trump as "very good" and noted that the pair had discussed Ukraine’s need for US security assurances. While Trump has repeatedly called for a swift resolution to what he described as Europe’s deadliest war in eight decades, there are concerns among Kyiv and its partners that he may push for terms more favourable to Moscow.

Analysts Caution on Possible Outcomes

Market strategists were quick to highlight the potential impact of the talks on oil prices. Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, suggested that any agreement reducing tensions and lifting the risk of sanctions could weigh on crude markets.

"An outcome which would see a ratcheting down of tensions and remove threats of secondary tariffs or sanctions would see oil drift lower toward our $58 per barrel Q4-25/Q1-26 average target," Melek wrote in a note.

At the same time, he warned that a harder US stance could drive prices sharply higher. "A result which would see the US apply pressure on Russia in the form of broader secondary tariffs against Russia's oil customers (as those now faced by India) would no doubt move crude to the highs seen a few weeks ago," he added.

Balancing Geopolitics and Market Forces

The oil market now faces a delicate balancing act between potential de-escalation and the risk of fresh sanctions. With geopolitical tensions still central to supply risks, traders are expected to remain cautious in the days ahead. For now, the focus rests on whether the proposed summit between Trump, Putin and Zelenskiy materialises, and if it delivers a path to easing the conflict that has reshaped global energy flows.