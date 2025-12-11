International Public Welfare Conference: Launch of ‘One Fast Every Month’ Campaign in Delhi

A grand and historic event is set to take place on December 12–13 at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. Under the guidance of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Jain Saint Acharya Prasanna Sagar, the two-day “International Janmangal (Public Welfare) Conference” will be organized.

The main focus of the conference is: “The True Vision of Public Welfare: Fasting, Meditation, Yoga, and Indigenous Thoughts.” On this platform, a massive public movement — “One Fast Every Month” — will also be launched.

Monthly Fast on the 7th

As part of this mega campaign, people will be encouraged to observe a fast on the 7th of every month. Millions from India and across the globe have already joined this initiative. This movement aims to benefit not only physical health but also mental peace and overall well-being.

Participation of Prominent Personalities

Several notable dignitaries from across India will attend this grand event. To enhance the ceremony’s prestige, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupendra Yadav, and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be present.

In addition, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Kapil Mishra, MPs Sudhanshu Trivedi and Yogendra Chandolia, renowned liver specialist Dr. S.K. Sareen, N.P. Singh, Chairman of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, and Dr. Anurag Varshney, Director of Patanjali Research Institute, will also share their insights.

The conference will feature a digital address by Pujya Bageshwar Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri Ji. The presence of Acharya Balkrishna Ji Maharaj, Geeta Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Gyananand Ji Maharaj, and Mahant Balknath Yogi Ji Maharaj will further elevate the spiritual atmosphere.

A Unique Confluence of Yoga and Tapasya

Just as Swami Ramdev has taken yoga “from Haridwar to every doorstep,” guiding the world toward a healthy lifestyle, Acharya Prasanna Sagar Ji Maharaj has set an example through his rigorous tapasya (austerities). Acharya Ji has completed over 3,500 fasts and holds the title of “Upvaas Sadhana Shiromani” for observing a continuous fast of 557 days.

Now, these two great personalities are coming together to launch this mega campaign for the welfare of humanity, aiming to promote public well-being through fasting and yoga.