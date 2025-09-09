Three Indian startups have been recognised as among the world’s most promising young enterprises, with their founders preparing to present groundbreaking ideas in agriculture, construction, and healthcare at a high-profile event at Imperial College London on September 9.

This showcase marks the finale of the Commonwealth Startup Fellowship, an initiative supported by the UK government through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) and delivered in partnership with Imperial College London.

Out of over 1,400 applications spanning 44 Commonwealth countries, only nineteen startups were selected to participate in the fellowship’s inaugural six-month accelerator. These companies represent the next wave of innovation from low- and middle-income countries.

The fellowship was designed to provide intensive training, business coaching, and access to an international network of mentors. Its mission was to give high-potential entrepreneurs the tools to scale their ventures, boost employment, and build resilience in their communities. Participants represent sectors ranging from agriculture and energy to healthcare and transport, with many already disrupting traditional industries with new technologies.

Through investor engagement and the fellowship’s resources, these startups are now positioned to accelerate their growth journeys.

Spotlight on Indian Startups

Agrowsure

Focused on bringing affordable mechanisation to small and marginal farmers, Agrowsure has developed solar-powered processing, precision seeding, and minimum tillage solutions.

Agrowsure

Founder Akshay Kawale said, “At Agrowsure, our ambition is to revolutionise farm mechanisation for small and marginal farmers by making it affordable, sustainable, and accessible. Through our innovations, we aim to strengthen rural livelihoods, restore soil health, and build climate resilience, benefiting both local communities and the wider society. The Fellowship has been instrumental in accelerating our growth, connecting us with mentors, and opening doors to new opportunities.”

Akshay Kawale

Hexpressions

Co-founders Abhimanyu Singh and Shilpi Dua are at the helm of this venture, which is tackling global housing shortages with modular, eco-friendly homes built from composite honeycomb panels. Designed to be low-cost and quick to assemble without heavy machinery, the inclusive model empowers communities, including displaced groups, to construct their own shelters while gaining skills and jobs.

Abhimanyu Singh

lifeandlimb.ai

Focused on transforming prosthetic care, lifeandlimb.ai has developed advanced bionic hands using EMG sensors to provide intuitive, multi-grip functionality.

lifeandlimb.ai

Founder Nishant Agarwal said, “The ambition of lifeandlimb.ai is to revolutionise prosthetic care by delivering world-class, affordable, and highly functional bionic solutions tailored to diverse patient needs. For wider society, improved rehabilitation outcomes translate into greater social inclusion, enabling amputees to rejoin the workforce, education, and daily life with dignity. This not only enhances quality of life for individuals but also contributes to economic productivity, social cohesion, and broader acceptance of assistive technologies.”

Nishant Agarwal

Sarah Ranchev-Hale, Head of Imperial Enterprise Lab, praised the achievements of the first cohort, “These impressive startups have proved that they are among the most promising in the world with huge potential to make a real impact in their regions and beyond. In its very first year, this Startup Fellowship is already helping to unlock talent, drive growth, and transform communities.”

Professor Kevin Ibeh, Commonwealth Scholarship Commissioner, added, “These inaugural startups’ many real-world innovations and entrepreneurial feats, and the growing number of jobs they are already creating, bode well for the future of communities and economies across the Commonwealth. The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission is incredibly proud of its pivotal role in developing this Startup Fellowship.”

The Commonwealth Startup Fellowship

The fellowship is a six-month initiative that equips entrepreneurs from low- and middle-income Commonwealth countries with business tools, mentoring, and financial support. The programme began with a two-week bootcamp in Accra, Ghana, followed by five months of online coaching and expert-led sessions.

The first cohort included startups from countries such as Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kenya, Malawi, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia. Participants also gained access to the Fellows Fund, a £35,000 pool of equity-free grants supported by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), to help cover costs and support expansion.

The second edition of the fellowship will launch in Autumn 2025, continuing its mission to foster innovation and strengthen communities across the Commonwealth.