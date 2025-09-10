Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia To Stay Above 6% Growth Despite Global Headwinds, Says Fitch Ratings

India To Stay Above 6% Growth Despite Global Headwinds, Says Fitch Ratings

On the back of the Q2 2025 outturn (7.8 per cent growth), Fitch has revised up its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26) to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the June report.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India is showing resilience amid geo-political uncertainties and is projected to stay above 6 per cent growth over the next three years -- amid a raised outlook of 6.9 per cent growth in current fiscal -- according to the latest Fitch Ratings’ ‘Global Economic Outlook’ released on Wednesday.

On the back of the Q2 2025 outturn (7.8 per cent growth), Fitch has revised up its forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26) to 6.9 per cent from 6.5 per cent in the June report.

Domestic demand will be the key driver of growth, as strong real income dynamics support consumer spending and looser financial conditions should feed through to investment, said the report.

According to the Fitch note, annual growth in India is likely to hit 6.3 per cent in FY27 and with the economy operating slightly above its potential, “we expect growth will edge down to 6.2 per cent in FY28”.

“We still expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut rates by 25bp towards the end of the year, as it assesses the impact of the policy loosening already implemented, and that rates will stay there until end-2026. We expect the RBI to start raising rates in 2027,” said the report.

The global rating agency raised its 2025 world growth forecast slightly to 2.4 per cent, helped by stronger data from China and the eurozone, but warned that the US economy is showing clearer signs of slowing.

China’s growth forecast has been revised upward to 4.7 per cent (from 4.2 per cent in Fitch’s earlier June forecast), the eurozone’s to 1.1 per cent (from 0.8 per cent), and America’s to 1.6 per cent (from 1.5 per cent).

For 2026, global growth is pegged at 2.3 per cent.

“Greater clarity about US tariff hikes does not alter the fact that they are huge and will reduce global growth. And evidence of a slowdown in the US is now appearing in the hard data; it’s no longer just in the sentiment surveys,” according to Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch.

The global rating agency expects the Federal Reserve to deliver two rate cuts of 25 basis points each in September and December, followed by three more in 2026.

Fitch also expects price pressures to build later in 2025 in the US, curbing real wage growth and weakening consumer demand as job growth is already slowing.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Economy India GDP INDIA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing? Explained
Explained: Nepal's KP Sharma Oli Govt Has Fallen. Why Are 'Gen-Z Protests' Continuing?
Entertainment
Delhi HC Seeks Full Disclosure Of Sunjay Kapur's Aseets in Case Filed by Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Delhi HC Issues Notice In Asset Case Filed By Karisma Kapoor’s Children
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Workers Block Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy During Raebareli Visit | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Aadhaar Accepted as Valid ID Proof in Voter Registration, Election Commission's Major Decision
Nepal’s Protests: Is the King Returning? Protests Stir Old Loyalties in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Nepal’s Crisis Deepens: Protesters Demand Full Government Dissolution | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Who Will Lead Nepal Now? Youth Say 'No More Old Guard' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget