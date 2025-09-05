Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia's Forex Reserves Surge To $694.23 Billion, Rupee Gets A Boost

India's Forex Reserves Surge To $694.23 Billion, Rupee Gets A Boost

Central banks worldwide have accumulated substantial amounts of gold as a safe-haven asset in their foreign exchange reserves amid uncertainty created by geopolitical tensions.

By : IANS | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India's foreign exchange reserves rose by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion for the week ended August 29, data released by the RBI on Friday showed.

Foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $1.69 billion to $583.94 billion during the week. Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound, and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold component of the forex reserves increased by $1.77 billion to $86.77 billion at the end of the week. Central banks worldwide have accumulated substantial amounts of gold as a safe-haven asset in their foreign exchange reserves amid uncertainty created by geopolitical tensions. The share of gold maintained by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as part of its foreign exchange reserves has almost doubled since 2021.

The special drawing rights in the forex kitty stood at $18.78 billion, up $40 million.

An increase in the country’s foreign exchange kitty gives the RBI more headroom to strengthen the rupee vis-à-vis the US dollar. Adequate forex reserves enable the RBI to intervene in the spot and forward currency markets by releasing more dollars to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall and curbing its volatility.

India's foreign exchange reserves are sufficient to fund more than 11 months of goods imports and about 96 per cent of external debt outstanding, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said recently.

The RBI Governor said: "Overall, India’s external sector remains resilient as key external sector vulnerability indicators continue to improve. We remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements."

Meanwhile, India's merchandise exports registered a 7.29 per cent increase to $37.24 billion in July this year, compared with the corresponding figure of $34.71 billion in the same month last year, according to official data released on Thursday. This shows a strengthening of the external sector.

"Despite an uncertain global policy environment, India's services and merchandise exports in July and in FY26 so far have grown substantially, and are much higher than the global exports growth," Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said.

Major drivers of goods exports in July were engineering goods, electronics goods, drugs and pharma, organic and inorganic chemicals, gems and jewellery, he added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 05 Sep 2025 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Forex Forex Reserves
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin Over Xi Meeting
‘Lost India, Russia To Darkest China’: Trump's Explosive Post Targets Modi, Putin
Entertainment
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Delhi vs Mumbai Season 2 Review: Love, Distance And City Dreams In Perfect Balance
Cities
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Ajit Pawar-IPS Officer Viral Video: Shiv Sena Minister Says 'Action Will Be Taken'
Cities
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
No Respite For Delhiites As IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers Amid Flood, Waterlogging Woes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget