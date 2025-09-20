Hyundai To Launch Locally Designed EV For India Before 2030

Hyundai will launch a new model blitz for India with it's first locally developed EV set to hit the roads in a few years. Hyundai will launch region specific EVs and more electrified cars for many markets including India.

Hyundai will also bring it's Extended Range EV (EREV) models which would launch from 2027 and it will come with a 600-mile driving range.

Hyundai will bring 26 launches with many EVs. Globally, Hyundai has a target of 5.55 million global vehicle sales by 2030. For India, the first locally made EV will most likely be a localised version of the eGMP platform which also underpins the Ioniq models. This new EV would be localised for India and that would be mean aggressive pricing.

Unlike the Creta Electric, this would be a Born electric car and would be having Ioniq touches as well along with possibly, a radical design language.

Hyundai will also be launching more EVs globally and expanding their EV range in terms of more affordable cars. Expect Hyundai to launch around 20 new ICE cars and 6 EVs by 2030 but the first locally made and designed EV for India would be a big shift in its strategy for India.

Developing EVs for India is crucial if Hyundai wants to grab more market share. We can expect the new EV to come in a year or two as it's already expected to be in stages of development. For now, the next launch would be the all new Hyundai Venue SUV which would be a crucial launch for the carmaker in India.