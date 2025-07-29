How Spiritual Branding Turned This FMCG Giant Into A Global Force

Patanjali Ayurved asserts that it has set a new benchmark by combining spirituality with business. The company says it is not just profit-driven but is also committed to the well-being and health of society. According to Patanjali, adopting yoga, Ayurveda, and indigenous ideals has proven that spirituality and business can go hand in hand.

Patanjali states, “Swami Ramdev’s philosophy is that health, wealth, and mental peace are interconnected. This belief is integrated into Patanjali’s products and services. The company’s offerings — such as soaps, oils, and food items — are not only natural and chemical-free but also promote the benefits of yoga and Ayurveda. Patanjali’s packaging often mentions the benefits of yoga, inspiring customers toward a healthier lifestyle.”

Acharya Balkrishna Strengthened the Company’s Business Structure: Patanjali

Patanjali added, “CEO Acharya Balkrishna has played a crucial role in strengthening the company’s business framework. His vision and managerial skills have helped Patanjali become one of India’s largest wellness brands. By combining traditional supply chains with modern retail formats, the company has contributed to job creation and supported local entrepreneurship. For example, the Mega Food and Herbal Park set up in the YEIDA region — which includes biscuit manufacturing, milk processing, and herbal farms — is helping boost the local economy.”

Patanjali claims, “One of the major reasons behind the company’s success is its indigenous campaign. The company revived Indian culture and traditions and brought them global recognition. Its products are marketed as ‘swadeshi’ and ‘natural,’ which deeply resonates with Indian consumers. Additionally, Swami Ramdev’s teachings on yoga and Ayurveda have inspired millions to adopt a healthier lifestyle.”

Contributions to Education, Health, and Yoga

Patanjali stated, “The company’s leadership is an example of how spiritual values and business strategy can come together to bring about positive change in society. Not only has the company carved a space for itself in the FMCG sector, but it has also contributed to education, health, and yoga. Through collaborations with Patanjali University and other institutions, it is integrating ancient Indian knowledge with modern education.”

Patanjali concluded, “The company’s journey shows that a blend of spirituality and business can lead not only to commercial success but also benefit society and the nation. The leadership of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna is proof that with the right vision and values, any organisation can bring about meaningful change in society.”