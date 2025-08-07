Dubai, UAE:

When you hear about high-stakes deals, international property investments, and next-gen real estate strategies, one name consistently comes up—Pankaj Ashri. As the founder of SPS Global Real Estate Brokerage LLC, Pankaj Ashri has emerged as a go-to expert for investors looking to tap into Dubai’s dynamic property market.



But his story goes far beyond glossy brochures and big transactions. It's a journey built on grit, vision, and relentless perseverance.

Pankaj Ashri: From Jind to Dubai

Born in a humble village in Jind, Haryana, Pankaj Ashri’s early life was anything but easy. When he lost his father in Class 5, the responsibility of helping the household fell on him and his elder brother. His mother, who had only studied up to Class 5, ran a small home-based crèche for 40 children, just to keep the family afloat.



Pankaj and his brother woke up at 3 a.m. every morning to deliver newspapers—rain or shine—and sold firecrackers during Diwali to earn a little extra. In college, he taught tuition classes, often skipping meals to save hostel fees.



His biggest bet? Learning English. In a village where speaking English was seen as pretentious or odd, Pankaj Ashri stood firm. “English gave me wings, but struggle gave me strength,” he says.

The Rise of SPS Global Real Estate

Fast forward to today, and Pankaj Ashri is at the helm of SPS Global Real Estate Brokerage LLC, headquartered in Dubai. In just three years, his firm has facilitated property transactions worth ₹870 crore across Dubai, India, Malaysia, and Singapore.



What makes Pankaj Ashri a standout figure in Dubai real estate isn’t just his work ethic—it’s his deep understanding of the investment landscape, combined with cutting-edge real estate techniques such as:



- Bulk Underwriting

- Expressions of Interest (EOI) Sales

- Distress Sales & Property Flipping

- Real Estate Tokenisation



His ability to structure high-return deals while minimising risk has made him a trusted advisor to HNIs, institutional investors, and first-time global buyers alike.

Why Investors Trust Pankaj Ashri

In a market flooded with brokers and agencies, Pankaj Ashri’s name inspires trust. He has strong ties with the Dubai Land Department and leading property developers, giving his clients early access to premium projects, better pricing, and faster deal closures.



Whether it’s a luxury penthouse at Dubai Marina, a pre-launch opportunity in Business Bay, or a bulk investment deal in a new township, Pankaj Ashri brings clarity, connections, and confidence.

A Visionary Approach to Real Estate

Pankaj isn’t just closing deals—he’s shaping the future of real estate investments in Dubai. By leveraging innovations like blockchain-based property tokenisation, he’s opening up fractional ownership opportunities for younger and mid-scale investors.



His understanding of market timing, distressed asset cycles, and off-plan property potential positions him as a thought leader in an otherwise transactional industry.

Client-First Philosophy

At the core of Pankaj Ashri’s success is his client-first approach. He believes every investor—big or small—deserves transparent guidance, verified listings, and complete support.



“We don't just sell property. We build portfolios,” he says. “Every investor I work with becomes a long-term relationship.”



His hands-on style, willingness to educate clients, and sharp market foresight have earned him a loyal base of repeat investors from India, the UAE, Singapore, and beyond.

Rooted in Values, Soaring with Vision

Despite his towering success, Pankaj Ashri hasn’t forgotten his roots. He still remembers the ₹100 he earned delivering newspapers as a boy. Those early struggles shaped his discipline and humility—qualities that continue to define his leadership.



“People see the headlines,” he says, “but they don’t see the 3 a.m. hustle, the hunger to learn, or the years of silent effort.”

The Final Word

If you're looking to invest in Dubai’s ever-growing real estate sector, don’t just look for a broker—look for someone who understands both your vision and the market reality.



Pankaj Ashri is that man.



With a track record of ₹870 crore+ in cross-border deals, deep-rooted credibility, and futuristic thinking, he is the trusted face of Dubai real estate for Indian investors worldwide.