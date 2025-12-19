Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGovernment Starts 8th Pay Commission Process, Salary Hike Still Some Time Away

Government Starts 8th Pay Commission Process, Salary Hike Still Some Time Away

The central government approved the rules governing the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025 and has granted the panel 18 months to submit its report.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The long wait for central government employees and pensioners has seen a key development during the Winter Session of Parliament, with the government confirming that the process for the 8th Pay Commission has formally begun. However, the Centre has made it clear that the final decision on implementation is still pending, even as lakhs of employees and pensioners await clarity on revisions to salaries and pensions.

Commission Rules Approved, Review Underway

The central government approved the rules governing the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025 and has granted the panel 18 months to submit its report. This marks the formal start of the review of salaries, allowances and pensions for central government staff.

Officials have indicated that any changes will only come after the Commission submits its recommendations and the Union Cabinet grants its approval. As a result, there will be no immediate change in salaries or pensions.

Expected Pay and Pension Revisions

Based on government data and trends observed in previous pay commissions, salary increases are estimated to range between 20 per cent and 35 per cent once the 8th Pay Commission is implemented. The actual revision will depend on the fitment factor, which is expected to fall between 2.4 and 3.0.

For example, an employee drawing a basic salary of Rs 18,000 could see their pay revised to around Rs 30,000 to Rs 32,000 after implementation. Pensioners are also expected to benefit from revised pension payouts.

The government has clarified that Dearness Allowance (DA) will continue to remain separate from basic pay, with no proposal to merge the two.

When Will Revised Pay Reach Bank Accounts?

According to reports, the revised pay structure is expected to take effect on paper from January 1, 2026. However, actual disbursement may be delayed.

Past precedent suggests a lag between implementation and payment. The 7th Pay Commission, for instance, came into effect in January 2016, but Cabinet approval was granted in June, with payments reaching employees only after that.

Similarly, the 8th Pay Commission has up to 18 months to submit its report, followed by Cabinet approval and departmental recalculations. As a result, revised salaries and pensions are likely to be credited to employees’ accounts only in the 2026–27 financial year.

Also read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Government Employees Salary Pension 8th Pay Commission Increased Salary And Pensioned
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
ED Action Against Yuvraj Singh, Sonu Sood, Urvashi Rautela And Others In Betting App Case
Cricket
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
IND vs SA: After Lucknow, Rising AQI Threatens 5th T20I In Ahmedabad
World
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
Bangladesh Unrest: Hindu Man Dipu Chandra Das Beaten To Death Over Blasphemy Claims In Mymensingh
India
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Rahul Gandhi Slams VB-G RAM G Bill As ‘Anti-Village’, Says Rural Jobs Law Was Pushed Without Scrutiny
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: VB-G Ram G Rural Jobs Bill 2025 Cleared by Parliament, Sent to President Amid Opposition Uproar
Breaking: Viksit Bharat G Ram G Bill Passed, Protests Intensify as TMC, Congress Demonstrate in Parliament
Hijab Controversy: Nitish Kumar Hijab Row Escalates in Bihar, Muslim Groups Plan Protests Seeking Apology
VB-G RAM G Bill: Rajya Sabha Passes Viksit Bharat Rural Jobs Bill Amid Protests, TMC MPs Hold Overnight Dharna
Breaking: Kaushambi Police Gunfight Injures Cattle Thief, Stolen Buffaloes Recovered Near Raghopur Road
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget