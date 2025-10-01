Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGovernment Launches ‘Your Money, Your Right’ Campaign To Help Citizens Trace Unclaimed Assets

Government Launches ‘Your Money, Your Right’ Campaign To Help Citizens Trace Unclaimed Assets

The campaign, titled 'Your Money, Your Right', will be inaugurated by Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and the programme will run until December 2025.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The government will roll out a three-month nationwide campaign on October 4 to help citizens trace and claim unclaimed assets, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The campaign is run by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority.

The campaign, titled 'Your Money, Your Right', will be inaugurated by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, and the programme will run until December 2025.

During the campaign, the citizens will be provided on-the-spot guidance on how to search for their unclaimed assets, update records and complete the claim procedures, the official statement said.

Digital tools will be introduced, and step-by-step demonstrations will also be done during the campaign, it added.

Unclaimed financial assets, including insurance policy claims, bank deposits, dividends, shares, and mutual fund proceeds, often remain unclaimed due to lack of awareness or outdated account details, the release noted.

The campaign will encourage people to participate actively, spread awareness, and strengthen financial inclusion in every household, the ministry said.

It seeks to empower citizens by providing clear information on how to trace and claim their rightful money, supported by Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) developed by the respective fund regulators, to make the process simple and transparent.

A special financial inclusion exhibition will also be organised, featuring stalls from banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, and pension institutions, according to the statement.

Balances in savings and current accounts that remain inoperative for ten years, or term deposits not claimed within ten years from the date of maturity, are classified as unclaimed deposits and subsequently transferred by banks to the DEA fund maintained by the central bank.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Your Money Your Right Unclaimed Assets
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
Diwali Bonus Alert: DA Hike Approved For Govt Staff And Pensioners, See How Much Extra You'll Get In October
World
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir Turn Deadly As 8 Killed In Heavy Firing By Pak Forces: Report
World
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
US Government Shuts Down After Funding Fight: What Closes And What Continues To Operate
Cricket
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI But Wants India To Collect Trophy From Dubai: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Apologises To BCCI, Urges Suryakumar To Take Trophy
Bareilly Violence: Encounter Leads To Arrest Of Two Accused, SP Gun Seized, Multiple Arrests Continue
Mohsin Raza Apologizes To PCB, Says Suryakumar Yadav Should Receive Asia Cup Trophy
Garba Festivities Turn Chaotic In Maharashtra, Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh Amidst Clashes
Breaking: Series Of Disturbing Incidents Across India Leaves Several Injured And Public In Panic
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget