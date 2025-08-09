Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gold Prices Slip In Chennai On August 9; Check Rates Here

Updated at : 09 Aug 2025 01:57 PM (IST)

Gold prices in Chennai saw a mild drop today, offering some respite to buyers after a recent period of steady highs. The rate for 22-karat gold in the city now stands at Rs 9,445 per gram, while 24-karat gold (999 purity) is priced at Rs 10,304 per gram. This marks a slight decline from previous sessions, in line with the downward movement seen in other major Indian markets.

In Delhi, 22K gold is priced at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K gold at Rs 10,319 per gram. Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata share the same pricing as Chennai at Rs 9,445 for 22K and Rs 10,304 for 24K. In Ahmedabad and Indore, rates are slightly higher at Rs 9,450 for 22K and Rs 10,309 for 24K. Lucknow tops today’s chart with 22K gold at Rs 9,460 per gram and 24K gold at Rs 10,319 per gram.

Market Trends

The dip in Chennai’s gold rates comes as international prices ease and the rupee shows marginal stability against the US dollar. This has tempered the recent upward momentum in domestic prices, which had been driven by safe-haven buying amid global economic uncertainty.

Analysts say the current softness in prices could encourage festive-season purchases, especially in South India, where gold plays a central role in cultural and wedding-related spending.

While the outlook remains dependent on currency movements and global market cues, today’s correction in Chennai offers a window for investors and jewellery buyers looking to enter the market at slightly lower levels.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 9): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

Gold Retains Its Shine Amid Global Turmoil

Gold prices continue to draw strength from a mix of global financial instability, persistent inflation, and rising geopolitical tensions. These conditions have reinforced the metal’s reputation as a dependable hedge against uncertainty and a trusted store of value for investors worldwide.

In India, and particularly in Kolkata, gold remains a preferred investment choice as households and traders navigate unpredictable economic conditions. The approaching festive season is likely to add fresh momentum to physical demand, with analysts forecasting heightened price fluctuations in the near term.

Published at : 09 Aug 2025 01:37 PM (IST)
Gold Price Chennai Chennai Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Chennai 24K Gold Chennai
Photo Gallery

