Stock Markets Open Higher, Sensex Opens Over 83,650, Nifty Tests 25,600

HomeBusinessStock Markets Open Higher, Sensex Opens Over 83,650, Nifty Tests 25,600

Around 8:32 AM, the Gift Nifty was trading 25 points higher at 25,731.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 11 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The stock market opened higher on Tuesday as the Sensex started trade over 125 points higher at 83,660.52, while the Nifty opened over 25,614, or more than 39 points higher. 

Notably, in the pre-open session, the Sensex was trading at 83,455.85 or over 79 points lower, and the Nifty was trading at 25,639, or more than 64 points higher, around 9:01 AM.

Previously, on Monday, Sensex and Nifty bounced back after three consecutive days of losses following buying in IT and financial shares and a rally in global peers after a breakthrough in the US government shutdown.

The Sensex benchmark climbed 319.07 points to close at 83,535.35. Nifty advanced 82.05 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 25,574.35 on Monday.

What Do Experts Say?

The possible resolution of the US government shutdown, along with renewed FII buying driven by a strong Q2 earnings season, helped boost market sentiment. Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said the increase in the US 10-year Treasury yield indicates improving risk appetite for equities following the reopening of the federal government.

He added that, on the domestic front, strengthening macroeconomic indicators are expected to support upward revisions in earnings estimates for H2FY26. This, in turn, reinforces current valuations and is likely to draw additional liquidity.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Published at : 11 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Sensex Nifty Opening Bell GIFT Nifty
