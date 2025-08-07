Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Healing Isn't A Formula: Dr Jaanvi Hinduja Explains Why True Wellness Begins With Presence, Not Protocol

Jannvi Hinduja of Chandrika Holisticare says, "Healing isn't a formula, it's a relationship." Her work emphasises connection, presence, and truth.

By : M. Attri | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:14 PM (IST)

In a time when wellness often comes packaged in reels, routines, and retail, one practitioner is quietly shifting the narrative back to what it was always meant to be: connection, stillness, and truth.

Meet Dr Jannvi Hinduja, the founder of Chandrika Holisticare, who is leading a movement toward soul-centred healing, not through noise, but through presence.

“Healing isn’t a formula. It’s a relationship-with self, with breath, with the space we hold for others,” says Dr Hinduja, seated in the sunlit space she calls her "emotional sanctuary."

Her practice doesn’t begin with diagnostics—it begins with listening.

“People often walk in feeling unseen, unheard. I don’t give them answers. I offer them space. And in that space, they often find what they’ve been searching for,” she shares.

Born From Experience, Not Trend

Chandrika Holisticare was not built as a business plan—it was born from personal necessity.

“There was a time when I felt completely fragmented,” Jannvi recalls. “Conventional methods weren’t working. So I turned inward—toward the breath, toward silence, toward the body’s own wisdom.”

That journey inward became the foundation of a practice that today serves founders facing burnout, artists seeking clarity, parents in overwhelm, and anyone trying to find peace in chaos.

No two sessions are alike. There are no rigid protocols, no one-size-fits-all fixes.

“Healing is intimate. It’s different for everyone. What works for a tech CEO might be completely wrong for a grieving mother. You have to feel what they need, not just treat symptoms.”

The Power of Safe Spaces

Ask her clients what sets Dr Hinduja apart, and one phrase keeps recurring: “She makes you feel safe.”

“It’s her presence more than her process,” says a long-time client. “With Jannvi, you don’t feel like a project. You feel like a person who finally has permission to just… be.”

Breathwork, mindfulness, therapeutic dialogue, and emotion-focused sessions form the core of her work, but it’s the energy of her presence that seems to do the deepest healing.

“People have told me it’s the first time in years they’ve cried and felt held. Not judged. Just understood,” Jannvi says quietly. “Sometimes, that’s the healing.”

Not Wellness. Wholeness.

In a wellness industry driven by productivity hacks and quick fixes, Dr Jannvi Hinduja’s approach is radically slow—and intentionally so.

“The world doesn’t need more tips and tricks. It needs depth. Dignity. A return to the emotional self,” she asserts.

Her work at Chandrika Holisticare centres around emotional intelligence, not escapism; integration, not indulgence. It's about understanding that healing isn’t linear or Instagrammable—it’s often quiet, confusing, and deeply human.

“We are not here to 'fix' people. We’re here to remind them they’re not broken,” she explains.

The Rise of Soul-Centred Wellness

As India slowly opens up to deeper conversations around mental and emotional well-being, Dr Jannvi is becoming one of its most grounded voices.

“It’s not about being loud. It’s about being present. We don’t need more noise—we need more truth,” she says.

And perhaps that’s what makes her work resonate so deeply. In a world selling curated calm, Dr Jannvi Hinduja offers a rare gift: emotional honesty, held gently.

Through Chandrika Holisticare, she’s not creating a brand. She’s holding a movement—one rooted in breath, in belonging, and in being.

About Chandrika Holisticare:

Founded by Dr Jannvi Hinduja, Chandrika Holisticare is a soul-centered wellness practice offering personalised healing sessions rooted in mindfulness, therapeutic dialogue, and emotional support. The name ‘Chandrika’—meaning moonlight—reflects the practice’s essence: gentle, illuminating, and deeply nurturing.

About the author M. Attri

Attri is a content writer for ABP Live Team. When he's not busy contributing, he enjoys exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family.
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Jannvi Hinduja
