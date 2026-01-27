XRP Slips And Zcash Breaks Support: Is ZKP The Next Crypto To Explode With 500x Potential?

Market shifts are often clearer in structure than in price. Participation patterns change, confidence narrows, and attention begins moving toward systems that offer clarity rather than momentum. In the current environment, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is drawing focus for that exact reason, through its presale auction-based access model, infrastructure-first design, and emphasis on measurable contribution rather than short-term valuation.

Around that shift, large-cap assets are showing signs of fatigue. Recent XRP news reflects rising volatility and liquidation-driven pressure, while Zcash has slipped below key support, reinforcing a cautious tone across the market. Together, these dynamics are reshaping how traders frame the next crypto to explode, moving the conversation away from rebounds and toward projects built around transparent participation and verifiable output.

Zcash Breaks Structure as Bearish Control Builds

Zcash is under renewed selling pressure after breaking a key support zone near $372. As of Tuesday, ZEC is trading around the $362–$365 range, with on-chain and derivatives data pointing to increasing bearish control. Funding rates have flipped negative, indicating traders are positioning for further downside rather than stabilisation.

Open interest on Binance has declined to roughly $212.5 million, the lowest level since early December. This drop suggests speculative participation is fading instead of resetting, reinforcing the view that confidence is weakening. Rather than new buyers stepping in, positions appear to be closing.

From a technical standpoint, ZEC has broken below an ascending trendline that had held since late October. Momentum indicators remain negative, with RSI near 36 and MACD confirming bearish continuation. If selling pressure persists, downside targets cluster around the $300 area, aligning with the December low and the 200-day EMA. Any recovery attempt would likely face resistance near the $391 level.

XRP Slips as Selling Pressure Intensifies

XRP has come under renewed pressure after falling below the $2 level, following the appearance of a death cross that signalled rising bearish momentum. The token is trading near $1.97, down more than 3% on the day, even as trading volume surged over 190% to roughly $3.86 billion, an indication of aggressive sell-side activity.

That volume spike reflects liquidation-driven pressure rather than accumulation. Nearly $40 million in long positions were wiped out within 24 hours, while futures open interest fell close to 10% to around $3.57 billion as traders reduced exposure. This rapid shift featured prominently in recent XRP news, underscoring how quickly sentiment turned defensive.

The sell-off coincided with broader risk-off conditions tied to macro concerns, amplifying pressure across digital assets. On lower timeframes, XRP briefly dipped toward the $1.85 area but found support at a demand zone. RSI near 39 suggests oversold conditions, allowing room for a short-term bounce, though the tone remains cautious.

ZKP’s Presale Auction and Proof Pods Reinforce Accountability

ZKP is structured around participation and measurable contribution rather than short-term valuation signals. A key feature of this model is a daily on-chain proportional presale auction that releases 190 million ZKP every 24 hours. There are no fixed prices, early allocations, or privileged entry points. Instead, tokens are distributed based on each participant’s share of the daily pool, enabling transparent price discovery and open access for all contributors.

Complementing the presale auction is a live $5 million giveaway, distributing $500,000 worth of ZKP coins to each of 10 winners who meet clearly defined engagement criteria. Rather than serving as a standalone promotion, the giveaway is tied to active participation during the presale auction phase. This structure emphasises sustained involvement and aligns incentives with commitment, reinforcing a participation-first approach.

Infrastructure extends beyond distribution through Proof Pods, the network’s dedicated hardware units. Proof Pods carry out verifiable computation for the protocol and earn ZKP coins only by completing validated tasks. Rewards are calculated using the previous day’s presale auction closing price, directly linking compensation to current network conditions and real output. This model prioritises work performed over idle exposure.

When combined, ZKP’s presale auctions, Proof Pods, and participation-based rewards create a framework where activity and verification matter more than hype. This structure redefines early involvement, emphasising measurable contribution and transparency over quick momentum.

Summing Up

As XRP works through liquidation-driven volatility and Zcash breaks key structural levels, market focus is becoming more selective. Recent XRP news highlights the risks of leveraged positioning, while ZEC’s breakdown underscores how quickly confidence can erode when support fails.

In this environment, ZKP presents a contrasting approach centred on access, verification, and contribution. Its daily presale auction model, Proof Pods infrastructure, and $5 million giveaway provide clear mechanics at a time when many assets lack direction. Whether ZKP ultimately earns the label of the next crypto to explode remains to be seen, but its structure is already reshaping how that conversation is taking place, away from impulse and toward participation.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.