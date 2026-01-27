Bradman’s Legendary Baggy Green Cap Sold For Crores In Auction: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketBradman’s Legendary Baggy Green Cap Sold For Crores In Auction: Report

Don Bradman’s baggy green cap has set a new auction record, selling for AUD 535,900 and underlining the lasting legacy of one of cricket’s greatest batsmen ever.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
A piece of cricket history linked to Sir Donald Bradman has rewritten the record books at an Australian auction, with one of his baggy green caps attracting an unprecedented price.

The cap, worn by Bradman during his playing career, was sold at public auction on Monday, January 26, 2026, for AUD 460,000 (US $319,000), which translaters to nearly Rs 3 crore INR as per a report by The Hindu.

That being said, after the addition of a 16.5 per cent buyer’s premium amounting to AUD 75,900, the final sale price climbed to AUD 535,900, which is about Rs 3,39,81,381INR. This makes it the most expensive cap associated with the Australian great ever sold.

Previous Bradman Cap Record Surpassed

The sale eclipsed the earlier benchmark set in 2024, when another Bradman baggy green from the 1947-48 series against India was purchased for AUD 479,700, including premium.

Both caps trace back to the same historic series, though the one sold this week has now emerged as the most valuable of its kind.

During Bradman’s era, players were issued a fresh baggy green for each Test series they represented Australia in, a practice that differs from the modern convention, where a single cap is presented on Test debut and retained for life.

Bradman passed away in 2001, aged 92. He had personally given the cap to Indian all-rounder Sriranga Wasudev ‘Ranga’ Sohoni. Inside the cap are handwritten inscriptions bearing the names ‘D.G. Bradman’ and ‘S.W. Sohoni’, further enhancing its historical significance.

Sohoni’s family safeguarded the cap for decades following his death in 1993 at the age of 75, before deciding to place it under the hammer.

Bradman's Cap Museum Bound

Although the identity of the buyer has not been disclosed, it is said that the cap will be publicly displayed at an Australian museum.

Reflecting on the sale, Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers chief operating officer Lee Hames said:

That’s over three generations under lock and key,

The 1947-48 series remains a landmark chapter in cricket history, marking India’s first Test tour after independence and Bradman’s final home series. The Australian great dominated the contest, amassing 715 runs, including his 100th first-class century, as Australia cruised to a 4-0 series victory.

Bradman’s Test career ended with an average of 99.94 across 52 matches, a figure that continues to define his status as the greatest batter the sport has known.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Sir Donald Bradman's baggy green cap sell for?

Sir Donald Bradman's baggy green cap was sold for AUD 460,000, with the final price reaching AUD 535,900 after buyer's premium.

What makes this Bradman cap the most expensive ever sold?

This cap is the most expensive ever sold, surpassing a previous record of AUD 479,700 set in 2024 for another Bradman cap.

Who did Sir Donald Bradman give this cap to?

Sir Donald Bradman personally gave the cap to Indian all-rounder Sriranga Wasudev 'Ranga' Sohoni, and it remained with his family for decades.

Where will the cap be displayed?

Although the buyer is undisclosed, the cap is expected to be publicly displayed at an Australian museum.

