HomeNewsMother Of All Deals: Inside India-EU’s Biggest Strategic Partnership Yet

The agreement is expected to open opportunities for nearly 20 million people while creating millions of jobs, giving both economies a competitive edge amid slowing global growth.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 27 Jan 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and the European Union have taken a decisive step towards reshaping global commerce, sealing momentum on a long-pending Free Trade Agreement during the 16th India-EU Summit. Marking a diplomatic first, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attended India’s Republic Day as chief guests , a powerful signal of strategic alignment. Beyond symbolism, the summit unlocked wide-ranging cooperation spanning trade, technology, security, climate action and education, positioning the partnership as one of the most comprehensive economic engagements India has signed to date.

A Mega Trade Reset With Global Impact

Leaders hailed the FTA as a game changer that will boost bilateral trade, strengthen supply chains and accelerate private investment across key industries. The agreement is expected to open opportunities for nearly 20 million people while creating millions of jobs, giving both economies a competitive edge amid slowing global growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Costa and von der Leyen, reaffirmed shared commitments to democracy, human rights and a rules-based international order. They also agreed to deepen cooperation on sustainable development, climate action and biodiversity.

Security and defence featured prominently, with consensus on expanding collaboration in cyber security, counter-terrorism, maritime safety and space security. On technology, both sides pledged to strengthen the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, prioritising artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 6G and digital infrastructure, sectors seen as critical to future economic leadership.

From Defence To Data: A 360-Degree Partnership

What makes this deal the “mother of all trades” is its scale and scope. It goes far beyond tariffs, touching education, mobility, clean energy and geopolitics. India and the EU announced new initiatives on skills development and academic exchanges, reinforcing people-to-people ties.

On climate, both sides launched the EU-India Green Hydrogen Task Force and a Wind Business Summit, alongside joint efforts on water security, oceans and fisheries. These moves aim to fast-track the clean energy transition while supporting sustainable growth.

The leaders also backed reforms of the United Nations and World Trade Organisation, and committed to working together for a free and open Indo-Pacific. Global crises, including Ukraine and Iran, were discussed with an emphasis on diplomacy.

Looking ahead, India will host the AI Impact Summit on February 19-20, while Prime Minister Modi has been invited to Brussels for the 17th India-EU Summit.

In essence, this isn’t just another trade agreement -it’s a strategic blueprint for economic resilience, technological leadership and geopolitical cooperation in a rapidly changing world.

Breaking News: PM Modi Welcomes European Leadership, Calls Visit “Unprecedented”

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Jan 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
India EU Trade Deal IndiaEuTradeDeal
