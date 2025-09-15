Ethereum (ETH) is finding its strength following recent increases, and the price of Ethereum stands at around $4,308. The second-largest cryptocurrency in the markets has experienced an increase in its trading volume by over 61 percent over the last 24 hours.

As ETH trades laterally, investors are shifting more focus to presale projects with innovation as well as practical applications. A wave of projects that pick up speed is Ozak AI ($OZ), rapidly emerging as a source of interest among traders who seek stability and usefulness in 2025.

Ethereum Consolidates After Rally

ETH has moved in a tight range of between $4,279 and $4,375 over the last day. Although the bullish momentum in the short term is intact, analysts point out that the recurrence of resistance at around 4350 is an indication of consolidation.

The support areas are close to $4.275 and $4.200, and a breakout beyond $4.375 may place ETH on the road toward $4.450. The market cap is 520.07 billion based on a circulation of 120.7 million ETH. Even though it is strong, numerous traders are shifting to presale tokens that have disruptive usage with greater growth potential.

Ozak AI Presale Progress

The pre-sale of Ozak AI is at Phase 5, and the token costs $0.01. Over 862 million OZ tokens have been sold to date and have raised around 2.8 million dollars.

The second step will push the price of the token to $0.012, which is a 20% increment, and the long-term aim of the project is $1.

AI and Blockchain Integration

The distinction between Ozak AI and speculative tokens is that the former is practical and utility-oriented. It is also built on the Ozak Stream Network (OSN) that offers very low-latency cross-chain data streams that are essential in real-time trading analytics. This system is supported by prediction agents that have neural networks and ARIMA algorithms that enable users to obtain custom market forecasts.

Its physical infrastructure network (DePIN) is decentralized, which increases scalability, minimizes costs, and ensures data processing. Combined, these innovations make Ozak AI a provider of technology that can serve enterprises, traders, and decentralized applications as well.

Potential Partnerships

The Ozak AI ecosystem is also enhanced by strategic partnerships. Hive Intel opens access to multi-chain blockchain data APIs, and Weblume incorporates the real-time signals of Ozak into Web3 apps. A new collaboration with Pyth Network upgrades the presale game of Ozak AI. In more recent times, the project has agreed to collaborate with Dex3, a crypto trading data aggregator, to co-create advanced forecasting solutions and risk signal solutions.

Conclusion

As Ethereum is consolidating, traders are actively seeking new projects that not only can bring innovation but also can be used in the long term. Ozak AI delivers both, integrating predictive AI with decentralized infrastructure to develop the application of real-world applications in financial modeling, data analysis, and automated trading. Hyped by its presale performance, solid technology stack, incentive programs, and security audits, it is among the most anticipated tokens of 2025.

