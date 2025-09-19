DeepSeek AI is spotlighting Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as the best crypto to buy now, drawing parallels to Ripple’s (XRP) historic 2017 rally while dismissing Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) short-term hype.

XRP surged over 35,000% during that year, transforming early holders into some of the most profitable investors in crypto history. Today, analysts argue that Mutuum Finance is positioned to replicate that momentum, fueled by a presale that is rapidly advancing.

In contrast, Shiba Inu continues to struggle with volatility and questions over utility, raising doubts about its long-term strength.

Shiba Inu Facing Supply Pressure

Shiba Inu is trading currently at $0.00001318, gaining just 1.73% in daily movement. Its market capitalization stands at $7.78 billion, backed by a 24-hour volume of $202.14 million. However, its overall performance has shown a 34.82% decline, reflecting weak sentiment.

Moreover, Shiba Inu continues suffering from supply pressure that undermines growth. While community updates and ecosystem announcements often capture headlines, these fail to address its most pressing problem, which is utility. Consequently, many investors are now questioning whether meme tokens like SHIB can sustain demand in an increasingly utility-driven market.

In addition, the rising interest in altcoins that show structured adoption paths is weakening SHIB’s appeal. This shift has created stronger demand for tokens offering lending, borrowing, or staking solutions rather than speculation. Therefore, Shiba Inu is struggling to prove it belongs among the best cryptos to buy now.

Therefore, the conversation about which crypto to buy today is increasingly tied to how closely new tokens can emulate that historic XRP breakout.

Mutuum Finance Presale Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is attracting investors with its structured presale now in Phase 6. The current price is $0.035, representing a 250% increase from the opening presale price of $0.01. Since the presale began, $16,000,000 has been raised and 16,400 holders have joined. Phase 6 is underway and selling quickly, meaning the opportunity to purchase at this level is running out.

After this stage, Phase 7 will lift the price by 14.3% to $0.04, while the launch price is set at $0.06. Buyers entering today are securing a 371% ROI after launch, underlining its status among the top cryptocurrencies.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance is not simply a presale story, as its protocol is introducing two lending models. The Peer-to-Contract model lets users supply stablecoins into liquidity pools that automatically distribute funds. Meanwhile, the Peer-to-Peer model allows direct lending of more speculative tokens. These dual systems are designed to balance risk and efficiency while maximizing opportunities for both borrowers and lenders.

In addition, Mutuum’s design enforces overcollateralization to secure loans. Liquidation thresholds and bonuses incentivize repayment while protecting the system from instability. Borrow caps and deposit caps further strengthen the safeguards, reducing exposure to illiquid or volatile tokens. This ensures the platform is ready to handle shifts in crypto prices today while maintaining solvency.

Security is also emphasized. Mutuum Finance has finalized its CertiK audit with a token scan score of 90/100. The team has also launched a bug bounty program with $50,000 in rewards across severity tiers. This approach reinforces trust while creating an incentive structure that strengthens long-term credibility.

Why DeepSeek AI Is Pointing To MUTM

DeepSeek AI is identifying Mutuum Finance as the next big crypto to invest in because it combines strong fundamentals with a surging presale. Unlike Shiba Inu, which struggles with utility, or XRP, which already reached its peak run, Mutuum Finance is still at an entry point with massive upside.

The presale is advancing quickly, and the upcoming price increase makes it one of the best cryptos to buy now for investors who want to replicate XRP-style returns.

Mutuum Finance is being tipped as the new crypto coin capable of outpacing meme tokens and aligning with proven utility-driven models. Investors seeking what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in are increasingly turning to this project.

Therefore, the conclusion is clear: the chance to participate in Mutuum Finance before it lists is one of the most attractive crypto investment opportunities in 2025.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.