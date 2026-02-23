Whales Step In To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Dip While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Soars In Retail Popularity

Bitcoin (BTC) has attracted renewed whale activity following its recent dip, with large holders accumulating at lower price levels. At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has surged in retail popularity, drawing attention from investors exploring decentralised finance opportunities.

However, this is not to say the new crypto lacks whale interest. Big investors have also poured into its presale, which now exceeds $20,650,000 in raised funds. The new crypto operates a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol that enables users to participate in yield-generating mechanisms within its ecosystem.

Bitcoin Whales Restore Reserves as Market Activity Picks Up

Large Bitcoin (BTC) holders have rebuilt their balances to pre-October 2025 levels. Wallets holding 1,000–10,000 BTC have added around 230,000 BTC over the past three months, bringing total whale reserves to 3.09 million BTC. Exchange data shows whale-related outflows averaging 3.5% of exchange-held BTC over 30 days, the highest since late 2024, while gross inflows to exchanges reached $8.24 billion.

Spot market activity reflects consistent large-ticket orders of 950–1,100 BTC, signalling renewed accumulation after previous corrections. Retail activity remains steady, but the growth in institutional-sized movements underscores the continued influence of whales in shaping BTC market dynamics. Still, the leading crypto has retraced over 45% from its $126,000 all-time high, currently at $67,000. As BTC wobbles, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a new DeFi crypto, is seeing rising attention.

Mutuum Finance Presale Draws Market Attention

Mutuum Finance’s presale has maintained strong participation, with the token moving from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7. To date, over 19,040 investors have contributed more than $20.65 million, reflecting confidence in the platform’s development and broader ecosystem.

The token price will increase to $0.045 in Phase 8, meaning investors who miss Phase 7 will pay nearly 20% more for the same asset in Phase 8. This is part of a structured series of price increases that will culminate in Mutuum Finance launching on exchanges at $0.06.

The presale’s success can be attributed to several key factors, including the existence of a functional protocol on testnet, which allows users to interact with the platform without risking real assets. The project’s audit readiness, strong early demand, and working product increase the likelihood of securing top-tier exchange listings. These fundamentals position the token for strong performance once MUTM enters the open market.

Oracle Security

Mutuum Finance strengthens the reliability of its lending ecosystem through a multi-tiered oracle system. Chainlink Price Feeds serve as the primary reference, supplemented by fallback oracles and an internal Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) mechanism. This layered approach helps prevent price anomalies and protects borrowers from unexpected market shocks.

Using this mechanism, any exchange reporting an anomalous asset price, for example, showing ETH at $190 instead of $1,900, is excluded as an outlier. The system instead calculates loan values using verified market averages from reliable sources, ensuring accurate collateral valuation and protecting the protocol from manipulation. Combined with real-time monitoring, this design reduces risks associated with oracle errors and maintains stability across overcollateralized lending operations.

Gamified Participation Encourages Engagement

Mutuum Finance incorporates a gamified element in its presale through a daily leaderboard. Participants can compete to become the top contributor over a 24-hour period, with the highest contributor receiving $500 in MUTM tokens.

The leaderboard resets daily at 00:00 UTC. Mutuum Finance also features a top 50 leaderboard for its largest token holders, who will also be rewarded for claiming and maintaining a rank on this leaderboard.

By combining a structured presale, robust oracle security, and interactive participation features, Mutuum Finance positions itself as a transparent and user-focused DeFi platform. Bitcoin whales are stepping in to save falling BTC, but Mutuum Finance shows strong buy interest with more than $20.65 million raised in presale. The platform's multi-layered oracle security, overcollateralized stablecoin lending, and gamified participation features are attracting investors seeking real DeFi utility, making MUTM worth keeping an eye on.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.