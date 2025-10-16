It could be that meme coins are the most popular thing again in October 2025. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are well-known, but a new group of coins is getting investors excited all over the market. Let’s take a closer look at three meme coins that could make serious waves this month.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Underdog Stealing the Spotlight

The Little Pepe (LILPEPE) kind of innovation has sparked serious investor confidence. With a price of $0.0022, the token is currently in its thirteenth round of presale, following the twelfth round, which sold out more quickly than anticipated. The fact that the presale has already raised over $26.97 million speaks volumes about the excitement and confidence that surround it. Analysts are calling it the top meme coin to watch in October 2025, and for good reason; momentum like this doesn’t come around often.

But the buzz isn’t just about the money raised. The Little Pepe team has launched a mega giveaway that’s got traders talking nonstop. The biggest buyer during stages 12 to 17 will walk away with 5 ETH, while the second and third biggest buyers win 3 ETH and 2 ETH respectively. Fifteen lucky buyers will also snag 0.5 ETH each.

Behind the scenes, Little Pepe’s roadmap paints an exciting picture. Plans include NFT integrations, community utilities, and exchange listings that could trigger an explosive price rally after launch. And with experienced developers, some of whom have worked on other major meme tokens, supporting the project, investors have more than just hype to lean on.

Right now, LILPEPE feels like the little fish with the heart of a whale. It’s cheeky, fearless, and riding a wave of enthusiasm that could carry it straight to the top. For those keeping an eye on the top meme coins to watch in October 2025, this one’s looking more like a golden ticket than a gamble.





Floki (FLOKI) – The Comeback Everyone’s Been Waiting For

Currently trading around $0.000057, it’s already bounced by 31% following a technical breakout. Analysts are pointing to clear bullish indicators, including MACD crossovers and “Buy” signals across daily charts, which suggest FLOKI could be gearing up for a strong push higher. If the token can break through the $0.00023 resistance level, traders might get excited about it again. As people start to like meme-based tokens again, FLOKI could easily regain its position as one of the top meme coins to watch in October 2025. This one is definitely worth watching for traders who love a good comeback story.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) – Chill But Surprisingly Strong

PENGU is at about $0.0304, and the charts present a positive picture. PENGU has been printing higher lows and recently broke through its descending trendline, a clear sign that the bears are losing control. It’s now holding steady around the $0.033–$0.035 support range, with resistance sitting at $0.039–$0.045. On the technical side, the RSI remains between 51 and 57, suggesting steady buying pressure without any hint of exhaustion. Add a cup-and-handle pattern into the mix, and you’ve got a setup that could send the token up another 22% to $0.037 in the near term. With its loyal NFT community and smart branding, Pudgy Penguins is quietly building momentum. Traders looking for consistent growth and less volatility are starting to flock to it—no pun intended. PENGU’s blend of charm and stability easily earns it a place among the top meme coins to watch in October 2025.

Final Thoughts – Meme Coins Are Having Their Moment Again

There’s no denying it: meme coin season is heating up fast. Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) may have set the stage, but the next wave of tokens is already stealing the spotlight. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is leading that charge with an explosive presale and a growing legion of believers who think it’s destined for greatness.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.