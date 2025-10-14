Start Your Crypto Journey With Just Rs 500 Per Month: Here's What You Should Keep In Mind

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Across the world, digital assets are slowly becoming mainstream. In India, too, we are seeing a significant shift in the way people think about investing. Young investors, in particular, are no longer relying only on traditional options like gold, stocks, or mutual funds. Studies from institutes like CFA and FINRA Investor Education Foundation found that 55% of Gen Z investors prefer crypto, making it one of the most common investment choices for this generation.

Yet, a common misconception is that crypto is only for the wealthy or for those willing to commit high capital. The reality is very different. Just as mutual funds changed the way Indians invested, crypto today is offering the same opportunity. Now, you can begin your journey with as little as Rs 500 a month.

Why Small Steps Matter

While speaking to investors, I often see first-time investors hesitate to enter the market because they believe they need large sums of capital to get started. But investing is not about the size of your first contribution; it’s about the discipline you build over time. Starting with Rs 500 a month creates consistency. It reduces the fear of loss, keeps you disciplined, and helps you participate in the market without unnecessary risk. Over time, these small contributions tend to make up for a big corpus.

At the same time, this approach helps manage volatility, which is one of the biggest concerns in crypto. By spreading out your purchases, you automatically average out the price over time. You don’t need to worry about whether you entered the market at the “right” time and focus on investing consistently.

Choosing The Right Assets

Another important aspect to keep in mind while starting your crypto journey is choosing the right assets. I always recommend starting with established tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. They are the most widely adopted and have proven their resilience over the years.

Another effective option is a basket of crypto grouped by theme or strategy, similar to mutual funds. These allow you to diversify even with small amounts, reducing risk while giving exposure to multiple assets.

Safety Before Growth

As with any financial product, securing your capital is more important than quick/high returns. To ensure this, you must choose trusted platforms with a strong security record. In India, all crypto platforms must be registered with the FIU-IND and follow AML and KYC compliance.

Additionally, it is important to enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for account safety. Such hygiene practices add an extra layer of security to your assets

Understand the Markets

While crypto markets offer low entry barriers with minimum investment, easy accessibility, and fractional ownership, crypto is not for everyone. Investing in crypto requires a long-term view and discipline.

Starting small with Rs 500 a month would help you understand how the market works. It is important to understand the factors impacting the market direction and the market cycles in crypto, and which kind of asset fits your portfolio. Later, slowly increase your exposure as per your risk appetite, your existing portfolio outside of crypto, and other metrics.

India Leading Global Adoption

India has been ranking top in terms of global crypto adoption. With millions of first-time investors entering the market each year, accessibility and awareness about crypto as an asset class will define the future. Over the years, SIPs in mutual funds showed us how small, consistent investments can build wealth in the long term.

Starting your crypto journey is learning, building discipline, and preparing for the future of money. The smartest move is not to wait for the “perfect moment.” It is to start small, because even the smallest step today lays the foundation for tomorrow’s growth.

(The author is the CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative, and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.