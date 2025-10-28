Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencyMutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Forecast: Tracking MUTM’s Path As Phase 6 Of The Presale Gets 80% Sold Out

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Forecast: Tracking MUTM’s Path As Phase 6 Of The Presale Gets 80% Sold Out

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Phase 6 presale hits 80% sold out as investors rush to secure tokens before the next price jump. Analysts forecast major gains for this fast-rising DeFi crypto.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Investors have flocked to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) as Phase 6 of its presale hits 80% sold out, raising urgency in the altcoin space. This DeFi crypto has drawn 17,500 holders since inception, pulling in $18,150,000 total.

Priced now at $0.035, up 250% from Phase 1's $0.01, MUTM signals as the best crypto to buy now amid tightening allocations. Phase 6 sells fast; buyers secure tokens before the window slams shut.

Next comes Phase 7 at $0.04, a 14.3% jump. Launch looms at $0.06, promising current entrants 375% ROI post-deployment. Yet, hesitation costs dearly—watchers miss passive yields from real-asset lending, like depositing ETH for 8-12% APY while borrowing USDT against it.

Phase 6 Accelerates

Mutuum Finance has created a new movement. The team revealed a dashboard of top 50 holders, highlighting whales that have big stakes. Top leaders in the last 24 hour leaderboard reset at 00:00 UTC posted buys of $14,044.75, $13,073.82, and $421.00.

Top spot gets $500 MUTM, but only after one transaction is sealing the deal. This heavy churning on day-to-day bases creates competition. Moreover, a $100,000 giveaway distributes $10,000 prizes among 10 winners; participants will send out wallets and complete quests and have to stake a minimum of $50 to be eligible.

Such tactics have inflated the community. Early backers are now looking to the V1 protocol debuting to the Sepolia testnet this Q4 of 2025, combining token debut and live lending pools.


Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Forecast: Tracking MUTM’s Path As Phase 6 Of The Presale Gets 80% Sold Out

Security Boosts Confidence

Defenses have been fortified by developers at Mutuum Finance. The project launched a bug bounty program in conjunction with CertiK to give $50,000 USDT for rewards. Tier ratings range from critical to low severity with payouts of $2,000 for defects that have the potential to cripple contracts. This configuration opens up code pre-mainnet to hackers who may probe the code.

Auditors already scored it 90/100 on Token Scan. Thus, users trust deposits of assets such as stablecoins for borrowing, earning mtTokens that accrue interest—say, 10% APY on pooled USDT.

Borrowers leverage collateral at 75% LTV, unlocking liquidity without sales. These layers ensure smooth operations. Meanwhile, roadmap timelines hold firm; the platform deploys with MUTM, eyeing top-tier exchange listings soon after.

Forecast Tracks Upward Surge

Analysts project MUTM climbing to $0.15 by mid-2026, grounded in presale velocity and DeFi demand. Phase 6's 80% fill exposes scarcity; only 20% lingers at $0.035, the final grasp before $0.04 hikes entry. This mirrors Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2020-2021, when it dipped to $0.00000000051 lows, then rocketed to $0.00008845 peaks over 14 months, delivering 173,000% ROI as community hype fused with listings.


Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Price Forecast: Tracking MUTM’s Path As Phase 6 Of The Presale Gets 80% Sold Out

Yet SHIB lacked MUTM's dual P2C-P2P markets for tailored yields. Investors bypassed volatile pumps for structured gains here—depositing ETH yields passive income via algorithmic rates, while P2P negotiates custom terms on niche tokens. Thus, MUTM outpaces such past altcoins; its over collateralized stablecoin anchors value, dodging SHIB-style crashes.

Early holders capture 375% from launch alone, as fees buy back and redistribute MUTM to stakers. This feedback loop sustains demand. Moreover, Layer-2 integrations slash fees, broadening access. Consequently, as the new crypto coin cements utility, it eclipses fleeting rallies.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has woven security, incentives, and mechanics into a resilient framework, recapping its status as the best crypto to buy now. Phase 6's near-exhaustion underscores the altcoin's pull; non-buyers forfeit cheap entry and yields from real-asset pools. Act swiftly—invest in this DeFi crypto to claim positions before Phase 7 locks higher prices.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cryptocurrency Mutuum Finance Presale 80% Sold Out Analysts Predict Sharp Price Surge
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Cities
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Heavy Rain Amid Severe Storm Alert
Cyclone Montha To Make Landfall Tonight; Andhra Braces For Impact Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Business
8th Pay Commission Approved: Modi Cabinet Sets 18-Month Deadline, Pay Revision From January 2026
8th Pay Commission Approved: Modi Cabinet Sets 18-Month Deadline, Pay Revision From January 2026

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Embed widget