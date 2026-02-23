Experts Predicting Bitcoin (BTC) To Hit New Highs, While MUTM Token Can Go 10x First

As confidence returns to crypto, focus is shifting from short-term hype to long-term value. While Bitcoin (BTC) aims for new highs as digital gold, early-stage opportunities are gaining attention. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced at $0.04 in presale Phase 7, is viewed as the next big crypto with potential for 10x returns before BTC’s next major move. The token has risen 300% from its $0.01 launch, with over $20.60 million raised and nearly 19,000 holders. MUTM is building tangible DeFi infrastructure, and early momentum suggests it could outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in percentage gains long before BTC hits new highs.

Bitcoin (BTC)’s Long-Term Outlook vs. MUTM’s Early-Stage Advantage

Bitcoin (BTC)’s appeal lies in scarcity and market dominance, but its massive market capitalisation often limits rapid percentage gains during bullish cycles. This is why many investors diversify their crypto strategy by pairing established assets like Bitcoin (BTC) with early-stage projects that have higher growth potential.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) fits this profile perfectly. With a total supply of 4 billion tokens, 45.5% (around 1.82 billion) is allocated to the presale. The staggered presale pricing model increases the token price by nearly 20% each phase, giving Phase 7 investors built-in upside compared to later entrants or post-launch buyers.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), whose growth depends on broader market cycles, MUTM’s near-term upside comes from internal milestones. A rising presale price, expanding holder base, and upcoming protocol deployment create a clear growth runway. Analysts predict MUTM could achieve a 10x gain before Bitcoin (BTC) reaches its all-time high.

At $0.04 today, a $5,000 investment in MUTM could grow to $50K, while the same in Bitcoin (BTC) would reach only $10K. With half of the presale tokens still available, early accumulation offers a strong opportunity as prices may rise by 15-20% at any time now.

Real Utility and Revenue Design Fueling MUTM’s Growth Potential

A major factor separating Mutuum Finance (MUTM) from many presale tokens is its working product. The Mutuum Finance (MUTM) V1 protocol has already gone live on the Ethereum Sepolia testnet, allowing users to interact with real smart contract code in a controlled environment.

Core features available during testnet include:

Liquidator bot, which is critical for risk control and solvency in lending/borrowing systems.

mtTokens, which are yield tokens that represent a lender's share of the lending pool. These tokens accrue value as borrowers pay interest

Debt tokens that track what borrowers owe securely on-chain.

Liquidity pools where users can supply assets so others can borrow them. Initially supported testnet tokens are ETH, USDT, WBTC, and LINK.

This testnet launch reduces uncertainty by demonstrating that the protocol’s core mechanics are functional well before mainnet deployment. Higher activity across both lending models will translate into increased protocol fees, strengthening the economic foundation supporting the MUTM token value.

Adding further depth is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)’s planned stablecoin, designed to remain close to a $1 value. This stablecoin will only be minted when users borrow against overcollateralized crypto assets, and it will be removed from circulation once loans are repaid or liquidated.

Issuer limits and governance-controlled interest rates are expected to help manage risk and maintain price stability. By anchoring both lending markets, this stablecoin will keep liquidity circulating within the ecosystem, creating recurring demand for MUTM as platform usage grows.

MUTM Buybacks Add Value to the Token

The protocol’s buy-and-distribute model ties all of this activity directly back to token holders. A portion of revenue generated from borrowing and lending will be used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens will then be distributed to mtToken stakers, rewarding active participants rather than passive holders. As platform usage increases, buybacks are expected to scale alongside revenue, creating consistent demand pressure while incentivising long-term engagement.

This approach avoids inflationary rewards and instead links token value to real economic activity. For investors evaluating the next big crypto, this revenue-backed structure offers a clearer path to sustainable appreciation compared to tokens that rely purely on speculation.

Final Verdict

While experts continue to forecast new highs for Bitcoin (BTC) over the long term, its size naturally limits short-term upside. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), by contrast, is still in its early growth phase, with a rising presale price, an active testnet protocol, and a revenue-driven token model. At $0.04 in Phase 7, MUTM presents a compelling case for investors focused on investing in crypto opportunities that combine real utility with structured growth. For those looking beyond Bitcoin (BTC)’s gradual climb, MUTM stands out as a strong candidate to reach a 10x milestone first.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.