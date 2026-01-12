Ethereum (ETH) Sits Around $3.1K, But Traders Are Watching This New Token For A 26x Move

Ethereum (ETH) holding near $3.1K keeps it in the spotlight as one of the most important anchors for a bull-cycle market. But while blue chips usually lead the first leg of a rally, traders often start scanning for the next wave—newer tokens that haven’t entered full price discovery yet and can move faster once liquidity rotates. That’s where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is starting to stand out, with analysts discussing a bold 26x upside case tied to how the project plans to launch.

Ethereum (ETH)

With ETH around $3,100, it continues to represent the established side of the market—deep liquidity, constant attention on crypto charts, and a long track record as the base layer for DeFi activity. For 2026, many outlooks on ETH focus on continued adoption, network usage, and broader institutional demand. Those themes can still support meaningful upside, especially if the market turns fully bullish.

At the same time, ETH’s size shapes expectations. Big moves can happen, but extreme multiples tend to be rarer once an asset is already widely held and heavily traded. That’s why traders who already hold large caps often keep a second watchlist for early-stage opportunities—projects with discounted entry windows and a clear reason for demand to accelerate quickly once trading opens.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto being built as a decentralised, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol. The core concept is simple: lenders supply assets to earn yield, while borrowers use collateral to access liquidity without selling long-term holdings.

Mutuum Finance also stands out for how it’s structured to serve different market needs. The protocol is designed with P2C pooled markets for straightforward supply-and-borrow activity through shared liquidity, and P2P markets where users can set flexible terms directly. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their deposit position, and those mtTokens can be staked for MUTM rewards. A portion of protocol revenue is planned to buy MUTM on the open market and distribute it to mtToken stakers, connecting token demand to platform activity as usage grows over time.

V1 progress on Sepolia

Development has been a major part of the story. The team has stated that V1 is preparing to launch soon on the Sepolia testnet, giving users a chance to try the core features before the protocol goes fully live. The team also confirmed that HalbornSecurity has fully completed the independent audit of the V1 lending and borrowing protocol, which adds an important credibility milestone as the project moves closer to rollout.

V1 is expected to start with ETH and USDT available for lending, borrowing, and collateral, keeping the initial release focused on two assets that almost everyone in the market recognises. The core building blocks planned for V1 include the Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot—the foundation needed to support lending, borrowing, position tracking, and automated liquidation mechanics.

Presale traction and the 26x thesis

MUTM is still in presale Phase 7 at $0.04, which is why it keeps appearing in the best cheap crypto to buy now conversations. The presale has raised $19.65M and surpassed 18,750+ holders, and over 830M tokens have already been sold—meaning a large portion of the presale allocation is already taken as pricing advances through phases. The presale started at $0.01 in Phase 1 and has reached $0.04 today, reflecting a 300% increase so far.

Even with that run, the current level is still below the confirmed $0.06 launch price, which is why it continues to be framed as a discounted entry window before broader trading begins. Early Phase 1 buyers at $0.01 are already up significantly, and by the time the token reaches the $0.06 launch level, that early entry reflects about a 500% move from the first phase.

Where the conversation gets more aggressive is the post-launch expectation. Some analysts argue that from the current $0.04 level, MUTM could run to a 26x move shortly after launch—roughly $1.04—if momentum builds fast as wider access opens. The key justification is the project’s launch structure: the roadmap points to launching the token at the same time as the platform, meaning MUTM can enter the market with utility already live. When a token begins trading with a working product behind it, demand can build faster, and it also increases the chances of landing on major exchanges—broader listings tend to be more likely when utility and strong early participation are already visible.

To put that into a simple investment illustration, a $1,200 allocation at $0.04 reaching about $1.04 would scale to roughly $31,200, producing around $30,000 in profit if that 26x scenario plays out.

Before launch, the project has also added attention drivers. Mutuum Finance introduced a $100,000 giveaway with 10 winners, each set to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM. Entry is tied to completing tasks listed by the project and making at least a $50 presale purchase, which helps keep engagement high while the presale continues.

On the security side, Mutuum Finance has highlighted a completed CertiK audit for the token smart contract with a strong score, and a $50k bug bounty program launched in partnership with CertiK—another sign the team is focused on building credibility alongside growth.

Conclusion

Ethereum near $3.1K remains a centrepiece asset for any bull-cycle watchlist, but the highest-multiple conversations usually shift toward early-stage tokens that haven’t hit full market discovery yet. That’s where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum: $0.04 presale pricing, $19.65M raised, 18,750+ holders, and 830M+ tokens sold, with a confirmed $0.06 launch price still ahead.

With V1 preparing for Sepolia, Halborn audit completion confirmed, CertiK validation and a $50k bug bounty in place, plus a launch plan built around releasing the platform alongside the token, MUTM is increasingly being framed as a best crypto to buy now candidate for traders chasing an outsized 2026 move—while the discounted presale window is still open.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.