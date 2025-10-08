Every bull run brings its share of regrets. Ethereum exploded higher on the back of network upgrades and institutional inflows. DOGE proved doubters wrong yet again as it surged on the strength of its community and renewed interest from high profile supporters. ASTER, meanwhile, made headlines as one of the surprise performers of the year, combining utility and momentum to reward early believers with major gains. The crypto market is notorious for leaving latecomers feeling like the ship has already sailed. But one of the biggest lessons from past cycles is that there’s always another breakout around the corner. This quarter, three projects, Little Pepe (LILPEPE), SUI, and Tron (TRX), are shaping up as the tokens with the potential to deliver even bigger returns.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Early-Stage Power Play

The name may sound playful, but Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly becoming one of the most serious contenders in the meme coin space. LILPEPE is in Stage 13 of its presale, which costs $0.0022. So far, it has sold more than 16.2 billion tokens and raised more than $26.4 million. That type of traction makes it one of the year's most successful debuts, indicating that investors have a great deal of faith in it. What sets LILPEPE apart is its dual identity. On the surface, it taps into meme culture with a frog mascot designed to spread virally across social media. Beneath that, it’s building an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain dedicated to meme projects. The idea is to provide a network where tokens can launch with faster speeds, lower costs, and greater protection against bots that often spoil presales.The team has backed up its promises with tangible progress. LILPEPE has already been audited by CertiK and is listed on CoinMarketCap. Its marketing has been relentless too, with a $777,000 giveaway and a special incentive for buyers between Stage 12 and Stage 17 (details here . Analysts believe it could debut near $0.10 once it hits exchanges, which would mean a 45x return from the presale price. Longer-term forecasts of $1–$3 by 2026 suggest it has the potential to deliver the kind of exponential gains that meme coins are known for. For investors who missed Ethereum’s rise or Dogecoin’s rebound, LILPEPE offers the kind of asymmetric upside that can turn small bets into large windfalls.





Sui (SUI): A Scalable Layer-1 on the Rise

While meme coins capture headlines, infrastructure tokens like Sui (SUI) quietly set the foundation for long-term adoption. Currently trading at $3.38 with a market cap of $12 billion, SUI is not as cheap as LILPEPE, but it’s still considered undervalued relative to its potential. Developers are increasingly choosing Sui for DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications, creating a growing ecosystem that could drive significant price appreciation. Whales appear to agree. On chain data shows accumulation patterns, with large holders steadily increasing their positions. Price forecasts suggest SUI could climb to $50 during this cycle, representing gains up to 15x from current levels. While not as explosive as meme coins, the combination of utility and adoption makes SUI one of the safest under-the-radar bets.

Tron (TRX): A Veteran With Stability

Tron (TRX) is no newcomer, and that’s both its strength and its weakness. Trading around $0.33 with a market cap of $33.1 billion, TRX has been a steady force in the crypto world for years. Over the past week, Tron has climbed around 4%; in the last month, it has gained about 12%. While these numbers don’t carry the jaw-dropping energy of ASTER or the early-stage buzz of LILPEPE, they show Tron’s staying power in a market where many projects fade. Tron’s relevance comes from its established infrastructure for decentralized applications and stable payments. Unlike DOGE, which thrives mostly on community energy, TRX has real use cases backing it up. Its potential to surpass Dogecoin lies not in sudden hype but in steady accumulation and broader adoption.

Conclusion

Missing Ethereum, Dogecoin, or ASTER earlier rallies doesn’t mean you’re out of opportunities. Th,icomplemented byarter, the spotlight is shifting to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Aster (ASTER), and Tron (TRX). LILPEPE provides the high-risk, high-reward appeal of a presale meme coin with real infrastructure goals. Aster offers strong fundamentals and a growing developer ecosystem. Tron continues to prove its relevance as a payments leader with fresh momentum. Together, these three tokens show that while past rallies may sting if you missed them, the crypto market always offers new chances. The key is spotting them before they become headlines—and right now, these are the projects traders are watching most closely.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

