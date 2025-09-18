Dogecoin ETF Approved, Prices Could Rise But Experts Believe DOGE Is Not The Next Crypto To Hit

Dogecoin news is dominating crypto headlines today as approval for a potential DOGE ETF has intensified debate about its market trajectory. The meme-inspired coin was created in 2013 as a playful experiment and it has since become one of the most recognized altcoins. Its blockchain is a fork of Litecoin and is based on proof of work mining.

Despite all of the recent hype, its price history shows that it has high volatility, low innovation, and is dependent on social media sentiment. While traders speculate if Dogecoin prices could skyrocket to $1, the experts aren't too cautious, and they emphasize that Dogecoin isn't the next crypto to reach $1.

Consequently, attention is turning toward newer projects that are introducing stronger use cases and investor incentives.

Dogecoin Price Speculation

Dogecoin has been riding waves of speculation ever since discussions around a DOGE ETF surfaced. This possible development has triggered optimism, yet history shows Dogecoin prices are rarely driven by fundamentals.

Instead, they fluctuate according to crypto charts, online trends, and sudden bursts of enthusiasm. While the ETF approval can create temporary upward momentum, analysts caution that Dogecoin lacks the layered utilities offered by newer projects.

Moreover, despite short-term boosts, Dogecoin remains vulnerable to the same market shifts that have previously triggered a crypto crash. Consequently, the big question for traders is whether such gains are sustainable or fleeting.

Mutuum Finance Presale Update

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently gaining momentum in its presale, attracting investors who are seeking practical utility beyond hype. Phase 6 is underway and tokens are selling rapidly. Since the opening phase of the presale, $15,900,000 has been raised with 16,340 holders joining.

The token price now stands at $0.035, a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. After this stage ends, Phase 7 will begin, lifting the price to $0.04, representing a 14.3% increase.

At launch, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will debut at $0.06, giving current buyers an expected 371% ROI. This trajectory is drawing close scrutiny from those watching crypto prices today, as the opportunity to secure tokens at this level is ending soon.

In addition, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has successfully completed its CertiK audit, achieving a token scan score of 90/100, reflecting a robust security framework. The project has also launched a $50,000 Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK.

Utility And Security Foundations

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is not simply focused on presale performance but is actively building structural foundations for lending and borrowing. Its protocol is designed to manage liquidity through borrow and deposit caps, interest rate models, and risk-adjusted collateral frameworks.

Overcollateralization ensures that lending activities remain solvent even when crypto prices fluctuate sharply. In addition, Mutuum offers both peer-to-contract lending for stable assets and peer-to-peer lending for speculative tokens.

Consequently, those investing in crypto see Mutuum as a platform capable of managing volatility without relying solely on market hype.

Moreover, community incentives are boosting engagement. A $100,000 MUTM giveaway has been announced, split among 10 winners at $10,000 each. Entry requires submitting a wallet address, completing participation steps, and a minimum presale purchase of $50.

This giveaway, combined with ongoing presale momentum, underscores the demand for tokens that blend growth potential with structured utility.

Why Dogecoin Is Not The Next Crypto To Hit $1

Dogecoin’s enduring popularity continues to fuel discussions, yet its long-term path to $1 is uncertain. The ETF approval adds short-term optimism, but without structural upgrades, DOGE remains dependent on external hype.

In contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is presenting itself as a project built on measurable utility, transparent security, and sustainable growth. For investors scanning crypto predictions and monitoring crypto prices today, DOGE may continue to generate noise, but newer projects like MUTM are shaping clearer paths to consistent returns.

Therefore, while Dogecoin ETF approval may lift sentiment, experts are convinced that Mutuum Finance is the stronger candidate for those asking what crypto to invest in right now.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.