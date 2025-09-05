Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to climb above the $111,000 mark early Monday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 41 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Memecore (M) remained the biggest gainer for the second consecutive day, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 21 percent. The Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) remained the biggest loser for second consecutive day, with a 24-hour dip of over 9 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.82 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.60 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $111,292.27, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.12 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,379.75, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.08 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.91 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.26 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2153. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 19.09.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.03 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $111.33. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,728.99.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.83, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.05 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 245.18.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $206.70, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.61 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,662.20.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 5)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Memecore (M)

Price: $1.40

24-hour gain: 20.97 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.004389

24-hour gain: 9.60 per cent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.18

24-hour gain: 5.89 percent

POL (POL)

Price: $0.2837

24-hour gain: 3.34 percent

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.73

24-hour gain: 1.82 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 5)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.1871

24-hour loss: 9.29 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6527

24-hour loss: 8.63 percent

Vaulta (A)

Price: $0.456

24-hour loss: 5.49 percent

Aave (AAVE)

Price: $307.44

24-hour loss: 5.04 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.02869

24-hour loss: 4.80 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating in the $107K–$113K range following weaker-than-expected U.S. labor market data, as traders await a clearer directional signal. With the Federal Reserve’s September 16–17 meeting on the horizon, attention is firmly on interest rates. The coming weeks are likely to be pivotal. A sustained move above $112,000 could restore bullish momentum and reassert upward control. On the downside, a drop below $100,000, and more critically, $92,000.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Today the crypto market is at a cautious mood. The Fear and Greed index sits neutral, reflecting matched caution and appetite. Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $120,000 now hinges on Fed rate cut expectations rather than ideology. Robust ETF flows have softened typical September weakness and helped buffer price action. The tug between treasury holders and ETF demand are adding complexity to direction. XRP has hit resistance and Solana is slipping on short term pressure while Ethereum and Bitcoin show rotating demand. Market participants must manage risk carefully but stay alert for policy driven opportunities.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is stabilizing around $110K amid high network confidence, supported by record-breaking hash rates and increased institutional accumulation. Despite September’s historic volatility, analysts highlight strong on-chain fundamentals and growing safe-haven behavior. ETF inflows are rising, with Bitcoin funds nearing gold in assets under management, attracting younger, risk-tolerant investors. Firms like MARA and the Trump-backed ABTC showcase corporate confidence in BTC’s long-term value. While short-term corrections remain likely, especially if $112K fails as support, optimism remains for a breakout toward $120K–$150K. Market focus now shifts to U.S. Fed policy and upcoming ETF approvals as critical price catalysts in the coming weeks.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Bitcoin is holding firm above $111,000, defying broader caution in global markets. Trading near $111,267, it has swung between $109,378 and $111,664 in the past day, with record-high network hash rates signalling underlying strength. Ethereum, however, slipped close to 2%, easing to $4,321 after briefly testing $4,430. Investors are treading carefully, watching U.S. economic data and derivatives expiry for direction. While confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term outlook remains strong, market watchers warn of a possible dip to the $93,000–$95,000 range before momentum builds again later this year.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s medium-term outlook remains bullish. Dips continue to offer strong accumulation opportunities as institutional inflows rise, supply tightens, and on- chain data confirms robust demand. With favorable macro conditions, improving liquidity, and sustained ETF momentum, BTC appears positioned for a breakout. Staying patient and buying the dips could reward investors as the next leg higher unfolds.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.