Trump Pressures Europe To Target China Economically Over Russia-Ukraine War Support

HomeNewsWorldTrump Pressures Europe To Target China Economically Over Russia-Ukraine War Support

Trump urged Europe to cut Russian oil imports and push China economically over Ukraine, warning leaders in Paris that energy deals are fueling Moscow’s war.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 06:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump on Thursday pressed European nations to stop buying Russian oil and to ramp up economic pressure on China for its support of Moscow’s war in Ukraine, according to the White House.

Speaking via video link to European leaders gathered in Paris for a “Coalition of the Willing” meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump struck a combative tone, warning that energy purchases were fueling Russia’s war machine.

“Europe must stop purchasing Russian oil that is funding the war,” a senior White House official said, recounting Trump’s remarks. Russia, he noted, earned more than €1.1 billion from EU fuel sales in a single year despite widespread sanctions.

Zelensky Backs Trump’s Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who also joined the call, said Trump was “very dissatisfied” with continued European oil imports from Russia, particularly pointing to Hungary and Slovakia. Zelensky added that discussions also focused on sanctions against Moscow and ways to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

Europe’s Oil Dilemma

While most EU countries halted imports of Russian crude in 2022 and Russian fuel in 2023, some exceptions remain. Hungary and Slovakia still receive Russian crude, and European refiners continue to buy fuel made from Russian oil processed in countries such as India. The European Commission has proposed ending all EU imports of Russian oil and gas by January 1, 2028.

Beyond Europe, Trump urged leaders to act against China, accusing Beijing of indirectly bankrolling Russia’s war effort through massive oil purchases. He has so far avoided slapping sanctions on China but has hinted at the possibility, while already ramping up tariffs on India, another major buyer of Russian energy.

The US president has recently sharpened his rhetoric on Beijing. Earlier this week, he accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of aligning with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the three attended a military parade in Beijing.

Frustration Over Stalled Diplomacy

Trump entered office last January insisting he could end the war quickly, but his mediation efforts have yet to yield results. The White House says he remains frustrated by Europe’s reliance on Russian energy and by the slow progress toward a peace deal.

During Thursday’s call, Trump also questioned the credibility of European security guarantees for Ukraine while urging the continent to take on greater responsibility for defense. “This is not his war, and the Europeans must step up as well,” the White House official said.

Macron later confirmed that 26 countries have pledged postwar security support for Ukraine, including commitments of land, sea, and air forces. Still, Trump has not made any specific pledges beyond his vocal support for Kyiv.

Sanctions Still on the Table

Trump has threatened to impose sanctions on nations continuing to purchase Russian oil but has not yet taken direct action against Moscow itself. Instead, he has leaned heavily on tariffs targeting dozens of countries while keeping options open for further penalties.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 06:40 AM (IST)
