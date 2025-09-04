Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained above the $110,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 44 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Memecore (M) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 29 percent. The Trump Family’s World Liberty Financial (WLFI) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 14 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.84 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.23 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $110,802.66, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.08 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,379.75, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.08 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.91 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.26 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2153. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 19.09.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.03 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $111.33. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,728.99.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.83, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.05 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 245.18.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $206.70, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.61 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,662.20.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Memecore (M)

Price: $1.11

24-hour gain: 28.99 percent

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.60

24-hour gain: 8.51 per cent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $178.14

24-hour gain: 7.44 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $8.29

24-hour gain: 5.58 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.2719

24-hour gain: 4.97 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.1933

24-hour loss: 14.06 percent

POL (POL)

Price: $0.2737

24-hour loss: 4.85 percent

Ondo (ONDO)

Price: $0.9271

24-hour loss: 3.30 percent

Raydium (RAY)

Price: $3.34

24-hour loss: 2.76 percent

Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)

Price: $0.7707

24-hour loss: 2.67 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is showing strong resilience, trading near the $112,000 zone as bulls attempt to take control. Meanwhile, Ethereum has gained back momentum, trading at $4400 as buying activity from whales and institutions increased. ETH exchange reserves have fallen to a 3-year low, potentially leading to a supply shock, reducing sell-side pressure. If ETH manages to secure a daily close above $4,500, a move towards the external liquidity zone between $4,800 and $5,000 is likely, pushing ETH even further, while strong support forms above $4300.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC attempted an early push higher but faced repeated rejections near the $112,600 resistance, keeping upside momentum in check. A midday spike on stronger volumes briefly lifted prices, but sellers quickly regained control, pulling BTC lower. By the late session, it slipped back toward $111,400, hovering near the day’s lows. Overall, the price action remains consolidative, with $112,600 as key resistance and $111,000 as immediate support. Market observers highlight that large-holder rotation into ETH is easing, with institutional flows returning to BTC, positioning BTC for a gradual move upward.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is trading flat near $111K, with recovery signs supported by record-high hash rate strength, even as traders remain mindful of September’s seasonality. The spotlight, however, is firmly on Ethereum, despite a $300M spot ETF outflow, ETH ETF inflows outpaced Bitcoin in August, and futures positioning remains bullish, open interest is holding strong above $8.4B, and a tightening supply dynamic is fueling confidence in a push toward the $5K mark. Altcoins are echoing the resilience: XRP is gaining traction on improving sentiment, Dogecoin is participating in the broader rebound, while Cardano is drawing fresh attention with market flagging potential upside.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is trading around $111,296 today, showing strong momentum above key support. A breakout past $112K–$115K could push it toward $120K. Bitcoin ETFs are gaining ground, nearing gold ETFs in asset size, signaling growing institutional confidence. A Trump-backed Bitcoin mining firm, "American Bitcoin," surged on its Nasdaq debut, highlighting corporate interest in crypto. These developments mark a bullish shift for Bitcoin, with rising adoption, ETF inflows, and strategic investments fueling optimism. As global attention returns to crypto, Bitcoin appears poised for further gains, barring regulatory or macroeconomic shocks. Investors remain cautiously optimistic heading into the rest of September.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Bitcoin is trading comfortably above $111,000, showing resilience as investors brace for an expected Federal Reserve rate cut. Ethereum, meanwhile, has climbed back over $4,400, with whale inflows and steady institutional interest sparking talk of a potential move toward the $5,000 mark.The mood in crypto is cautiously optimistic. On one hand, monetary policy tailwinds and technical momentum are supporting prices.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “After gaining some strength, Bitcoin continues to consolidate above $111K, which suggests the bulls are trying to build some momentum. With this, the cryptos in the top 10 have also reinforced, indicating the markets may soon revive a strong upswing. The top gainer for the day is Memecore (M) with over a 37.11% jump, followed by Four (FORM) with 10% and OKB with over 8.8%. On the other hand, the popular token World Liberty Financial (WLFI) drops by over 9%, followed by POL (prev. MATIC) by 5% and Ondo by 3.5%. However, the current market sentiments are neutral and may continue to remain so until the bulls reclaim their dominance.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin is consolidating; momentum paused briefly after breaking key thresholds. Yet market structure, liquidity flows, and ETF‑driven demand remain constructive. As institutional interest grows and technical patterns sustain bullish posture, the setup favors continuation of the rally toward new highs.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: https://t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.