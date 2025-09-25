Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $112,000 mark early Thursday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — largely landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 41 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. ether.fi (ETHFI) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 11 percent. 0G remained the biggest loser for the second consecutive day, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 19 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.83 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.80 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $111,418.03, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.39 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,011.83, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.29 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.77 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 1.14 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2338. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 21.81.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 2.37 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $104.14. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,741.10.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.84, seeing a 24-hour jump of 0.08 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 249.94.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $204.70, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.67 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,319.09.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

ether.fi (ETHER)

Price: $1.64

24-hour gain: 10.83 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $58.68

24-hour gain: 8.93 percent

Aethir (ATH)

Price: $0.06129

24-hour gain: 8.91 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.02647

24-hour gain: 7.37 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $2.06

24-hour gain: 4.94 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 25)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

0G (0G)

Price: $4.29

24-hour loss: 18.42 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1913

24-hour loss: 7.82 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $31.14

24-hour loss: 7.32 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.005189

24-hour loss: 6.38 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $11.18

24-hour loss: 5.99 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin continues to trade range-bound ahead of key macroeconomic data, including the US GDP Data and weekly jobless claims. Positive GDP numbers could fuel a risk-on sentiment among traders, pushing BTC above the resistance of $115,500. On the other hand, Ethereum shows signs of trend reversal as ETH’s supply on exchanges falls to 9-year lows. In just the past month, investors accumulated more than 2.7 million ETH, showing strong conviction in the asset. Currently trading above the $4,000 level, a sustained move above $4,200 could trigger fresh upward momentum in ETH.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets dipped modestly, with Bitcoin down ~0.6% to $112,584 and Ethereum slipping ~0.8%, pressured by an intense deleveraging wave and weak macro tone. Bitcoin briefly revisited a three-week low before a mild rebound, reflecting fragile range dynamics. Meanwhile, the SEC’s new streamlined ETF approval rules are fueling optimism that fresh crypto-ETFs will flood the U.S. market, which could help support demand if sentiment stabilizes.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is steady yet cautious, with Bitcoin trading near $113,000 as traders weigh whether it can reclaim the $115,000 zone. Futures expiry worth $22.6 billion is adding pressure, while sentiment remains divided after BTC dipped below $112,000 this week. Ethereum is battling for the $4,100 support as institutional demand contrasts with weaker retail flows. BNB has pulled back slightly after strong gains, while Dogecoin remains under watch as whales reportedly scooped up 2 billion DOGE. Meanwhile, XRP and Solana are gaining traction amid renewed ETF speculation.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin continues to navigate a pivotal juncture, caught between structural bullish momentum and macroeconomic uncertainty. While long-term accumulation by institutional players signals confidence, short-term volatility remains tethered to broader market sentiment and liquidity cycles. The $110K–$123K range acts as a battleground where conviction meets caution. As we move through historically weak September patterns, price action may whipsaw traders who lack strategic patience. Technically, a sustained close above resistance could ignite a breakout, while a breach below $108K risks cascading sell pressure.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Digital asset ETFs recorded a sharp surge in demand, pulling in $65 million in one day, the strongest inflow in weeks. Market watchers say the move reflects rising institutional appetite, with investors using regulated products to gain exposure instead of holding tokens directly. The spike comes against a backdrop of subdued spot market activity, suggesting traditional finance channels are increasingly setting the tone for crypto. Analysts note that consistent ETF inflows could provide a floor under prices, but warn that sentiment remains sensitive to macro data and regulatory signals.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The consolidation phase continues with the prices of the top cryptos accumulating within a tight range. Bitcoin and Ethereum are stuck within a range, and as a result, the other altcoins like XRP, BNB & DOGE are trading below their respective resistance levels. Meanwhile, Solana faces extreme bearish pressure as its levels are slowly heading towards the $200 threshold. Amid the bearish influence, the top gainers for the day are Flare and ether.fi with over 11.5% rise each, followed by Aethir and Zcash by over 7.5% each.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin’s resilience at current support levels is reinforcing bullish sentiment. The market appears to be treating this zone as a strong base, with buyers stepping in to absorb supply. As long as this support holds, momentum favours continuation of the rally, with dips likely to be shallow and the path of least resistance skewed to the upside.”

