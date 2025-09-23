Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $113,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 40 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The 0G token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 24 percent. PI became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 22 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.88 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 2.23 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $112,279.82, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.97percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,182.53, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.79 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.77 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 3.54 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2402. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 21.81.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 4.41 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $106.18. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,741.10.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.85, seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.60 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 249.94.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $216.25, marking a 24-hour dip of 7.7 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,319.09.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

0G (0G)

Price: $6.08

24-hour gain: 23.88 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.69

24-hour gain: 11.70 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $35.16

24-hour gain: 10.52 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.59

24-hour gain: 6.72 percent

Memecore (M)

Price: $2.59

24-hour gain: 5.07 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.272

24-hour loss: 21.47 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.2035

24-hour loss: 12.35 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.005672

24-hour loss: 9.84 percent

ImmutableX (IMX)

Price: $0.6725

24-hour loss: 9.26 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.1476

24-hour loss: 9.17 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is showing resilience at the $112,200 level after the crypto market saw a pullback triggered by liquidations. Despite the short-term weakness, companies like Strategy and Metaplanet have accumulated over 6000 BTC, supporting BTC’s price at the lower levels. Additionally, crypto investment products recorded approximately $1.9 billion in inflows since the Fed rate cut, showing the growing institutional confidence. The focus today would remain on Jerome Powell’s speech discussing the economic outlook. A dovish outlook could trigger a relief rally towards $118,000. On the downside, BTC could test the support at $110,000.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin slipped about 2.8%, pulling back to roughly US$112,500 after failing to hold earlier highs in the US$114K–$118K range. Right now, it is moving within a rising channel with resistance near US$117,000 and a key support level around US$114,600. If that support breaks, we could see Bitcoin retest the US$111,000 zone or even lower. On the flip side, a clean breakout above US$117K might open the door for a run toward the previous highs near US$124,000.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin recently faced a sharp rejection after sweeping liquidity above $117K, triggering a swift decline below the 100-day moving average near $113K. This selloff has pressured BTC into a crucial support zone between $108K–$110K, aligning with a key trendline and prior swing low. On the 4-hour chart, a broken ascending trendline confirms weakening momentum. Bulls must defend $110K to prevent further losses. A rebound could push BTC back toward $117K, but failure to hold this level risks a drop toward the $107K liquidity pool. The coming sessions are pivotal in determining whether Bitcoin's broader uptrend remains intact or falters.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market has entered a turbulent phase, with Bitcoin slipping below the $112,000 support after over $1.5 billion in liquidations. September is living up to its red month reputation, with traders bracing for up to two more weeks of corrective pressure. Futures positioning around Ethereum has also turned cautious, with sentiment debating whether $4,000 could be the next test. The market is experiencing a broader pullback, every major coin has slipped into the red. The current tone reflects heightened uncertainty, sticky inflation risks and macro headwinds are adding weight to the downside narrative. Still, critical levels at $112,000 for Bitcoin and $4,000 for Ethereum will dictate whether this is a shakeout or the start of a deeper retracement.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Crypto market stumbled as investors pulled back from risk and leveraged trades came undone. Bitcoin slipped nearly 3% to hover around $112,000, testing a crucial support zone after a wave of forced liquidations. Ethereum saw steeper losses, tumbling more than 6% and closing in on the $4,000 level. The dip is fuelled by a mix of profit-taking, a firmer U.S. dollar, and rising Treasury yields weighing on sentiment. More than $1.5 billion in crypto positions were wiped out over the past day, underscoring just how fragile confidence remains.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin looks set to cool its heels in a tight range, consolidating after its sharp run. The market appears comfortable digesting recent gains, with traders eyeing the $120k zone as a ceiling and $110k as a floor. Consolidation here strengthens the base, setting the stage for the next big breakout as liquidity builds beneath the surface.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.