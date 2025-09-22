Solana, Cardano & Remittix Are Expected To Surge This Week With One Predicted For 15x ROI

The market is heating up and hesitation will cost you. Solana is pressing higher on real usage and fast settlement. Cardano is firming as builders and partnerships stack up. At the same time a new PayFi altcoin, Remittix, is gathering serious momentum that some traders say could deliver a 15x ROI from current levels.

If you want to front-run the crowd, watch Solana, watch Cardano, and do not ignore Remittix as this week unfolds.

Solana’s Current Momentum and Price Outlook

Solana trades around $240.65 today, and the tape looks strong as activity rises across DeFi and NFTs. Solana keeps winning mindshare because throughput is high and fees remain low, so builders keep shipping and users keep transacting.

Analysts tracking validator and DEX flows expect Solana to challenge $245 before September closes if volume stays elevated. If Solana clears resistance with conviction, momentum traders will chase, and Solana could set up a larger move into Q4. Solana strength is forcing rotations already.

Cardano Steady Near $0.89 With Growth Potential

Cardano sits near $0.89, showing resilience while broader risk assets whipsaw. Cardano developers continue to expand tooling for DeFi and cross chain connections, which keeps Cardano on watchlists for long setups.

Several desks now model Cardano reclaiming $1.00 and pressing toward $1.10 if coming feature rollouts land on time. The community effect around Cardano remains powerful, so any upside catalyst can compound quickly. Smart money is positioning itself because Cardano often moves sharply once key levels are flipped.

Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin Tipped For 15x

Here is where the asymmetry lives. Compared with mature large caps like Solana and Cardano, Remittix (RTX) sits earlier on the curve with catalysts that can reprice the entire project. The team has passed independent security checks from CertiK, widely seen as the most trusted blockchain auditor, and currently holds a top pre-launch ranking on that platform.

The wallet beta is live with community testers using it right now. If adoption accelerates, the 15x ROI call that traders whisper about becomes the scenario many will chase. Remittix is priced around $0.1130 with over $26.3 million raised and about 668 million RTX already sold.

Those are real distribution wins that can expand liquidity and visibility fast. Utility is the hook for Remittix: instant crypto to bank transfers in more than 30 countries, support for more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30-plus fiat currencies, and real-time FX conversion for everyday payments.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

Users can send crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries.

The multi-asset wallet provides real time FX conversion with transparent rates.

The codebase has been reviewed by CertiK, boosting trust for new buyers.

Exchange momentum is building, with BitMart and LBANK already lined up.

If Solana continues to grind up and Cardano confirms higher highs, capital will look for higher beta plays. Remittix gives that exposure with working product signals and expanding exchange access. Miss the next green candle and you may spend the move

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.