Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessCryptocurrencySolana, Cardano & Remittix Are Expected To Surge This Week With One Predicted For 15x ROI

Solana, Cardano & Remittix Are Expected To Surge This Week With One Predicted For 15x ROI

Solana, Cardano & Remittix are surging this week. With Remittix tipped for 15x ROI, traders are watching closely for breakout opportunities.

By : ABP Live Focus | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 07:02 PM (IST)

The market is heating up and hesitation will cost you. Solana is pressing higher on real usage and fast settlement. Cardano is firming as builders and partnerships stack up. At the same time a new PayFi altcoin, Remittix, is gathering serious momentum that some traders say could deliver a 15x ROI from current levels.

If you want to front-run the crowd, watch Solana, watch Cardano, and do not ignore Remittix as this week unfolds.

Solana, Cardano & Remittix Are Expected To Surge This Week With One Predicted For 15x ROI

Solana’s Current Momentum and Price Outlook

Solana trades around $240.65 today, and the tape looks strong as activity rises across DeFi and NFTs. Solana keeps winning mindshare because throughput is high and fees remain low, so builders keep shipping and users keep transacting.

Solana, Cardano & Remittix Are Expected To Surge This Week With One Predicted For 15x ROI

Analysts tracking validator and DEX flows expect Solana to challenge $245 before September closes if volume stays elevated. If Solana clears resistance with conviction, momentum traders will chase, and Solana could set up a larger move into Q4. Solana strength is forcing rotations already.

Cardano Steady Near $0.89 With Growth Potential

Cardano sits near $0.89, showing resilience while broader risk assets whipsaw. Cardano developers continue to expand tooling for DeFi and cross chain connections, which keeps Cardano on watchlists for long setups.

Solana, Cardano & Remittix Are Expected To Surge This Week With One Predicted For 15x ROI

Several desks now model Cardano reclaiming $1.00 and pressing toward $1.10 if coming feature rollouts land on time. The community effect around Cardano remains powerful, so any upside catalyst can compound quickly. Smart money is positioning itself because Cardano often moves sharply once key levels are flipped.

Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin Tipped For 15x

Solana, Cardano & Remittix Are Expected To Surge This Week With One Predicted For 15x ROI

Here is where the asymmetry lives. Compared with mature large caps like Solana and Cardano, Remittix (RTX) sits earlier on the curve with catalysts that can reprice the entire project. The team has passed independent security checks from CertiK, widely seen as the most trusted blockchain auditor, and currently holds a top pre-launch ranking on that platform.

The wallet beta is live with community testers using it right now. If adoption accelerates, the 15x ROI call that traders whisper about becomes the scenario many will chase. Remittix is priced around $0.1130 with over $26.3 million raised and about 668 million RTX already sold.

Those are real distribution wins that can expand liquidity and visibility fast. Utility is the hook for Remittix: instant crypto to bank transfers in more than 30 countries, support for more than 40 cryptocurrencies and 30-plus fiat currencies, and real-time FX conversion for everyday payments.

Why Remittix Is Gaining Traction

  • Users can send crypto directly to bank accounts in over 30 countries.
  • The multi-asset wallet provides real time FX conversion with transparent rates.
  • The codebase has been reviewed by CertiK, boosting trust for new buyers.
  • Exchange momentum is building, with BitMart and LBANK already lined up.

If Solana continues to grind up and Cardano confirms higher highs, capital will look for higher beta plays. Remittix gives that exposure with working product signals and expanding exchange access. Miss the next green candle and you may spend the move

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/  

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix  

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Published at : 22 Sep 2025 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
PayFi With Remittix
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola

Top Headlines

World
Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Pakistan’s Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–All We Know So Far
Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Pakistan’s Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–All We Know So Far
India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Entertainment
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Embed widget