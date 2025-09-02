Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to recover and climb above the $110,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — largely landed in the green across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 39 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. MemeCore (M) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 37 percent. Cronos (CRO) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 6 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.81 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.82 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $110,393.58, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.31 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,397.45, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.15 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.91 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 2.43 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2147. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 19.09.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 2.75 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $110.92. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,728.99.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.80, seeing a 24-hour gain of 2.76 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 245.18.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $204.17, marking a 24-hour jump of 2.83 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,662.20.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

MemeCore (M)

Price: $0.8843

24-hour gain: 36.65 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003764

24-hour gain: 10.17 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.0696

24-hour gain: 9.23 percent

Four (FORM)

Price: $3.14

24-hour gain: 8.90 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.6791

24-hour gain: 8.28 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.2611

24-hour loss: 5.52 percent

Pyth Network (PYTH)

Price: $0.1663

24-hour loss: 3.31 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.3447

24-hour loss: 1.51 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $7.82

24-hour loss: 1.51 percent

Bonk (BONK)

Price: $0.00002062

24-hour loss: 1.19 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is showing early signs of recovery, trading above $109,500 with a 2% rebound from the support zone. While capital rotation pressure continues, on-chain data shows a bullish trend. Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped to a seven-year low, signaling strong investor conviction and easing immediate sell-side pressure. On the other hand, Ethereum is trading in a tight range around $4,300 as whale inflows are yet to contribute to the price action. Reclaiming the $4600 levels could put ETH back in the bullish zone, while strong support lies near $4200.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC moved between $107,200 and $109,900, consolidating after the recent dip. The $105,000–108,000 zone is acting as a crucial support, while $110K remains the key resistance to reclaim. With September historically soft for BTC, a sustained move above $110K could open room toward $115K, while a breakdown below support risks a deeper slide toward $100K. A Bitcoin whale has been accumulating billions of dollars’ worth of ETH, surpassing the second-largest corporate treasury firm. A Bitcoin whale worth over $11 billion sold another $215 million worth of Bitcoin to buy $216 million worth of spot ETH on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is holding near $110K, but the footing looks fragile as whales shuffle positions and on-chain flows raise caution. Yet beneath the surface, institutional appetite remains resilient U.S. spot ETFs saw fresh net inflows, and Japan’s Metaplanet lifted its holdings past 20,000 BTC, reinforcing long-term conviction. While market warn of a potential ‘Red September,’ these structural signals suggest the bull case is far from over, with room for Bitcoin to challenge previous highs once demand steadies.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin entered September 2025 facing its historically weakest month, dubbed “Red September,” with price hovering around $108K. ETF outflows, totaling $751M in August, signal waning institutional interest, putting pressure on bulls to defend the $104K–$100K support zone. Despite this, whale accumulation is at record highs, hinting at long-term confidence. Technicals show mixed signals—hidden bullish divergence and halving cycle timing suggest a possible rebound. Macroeconomic factors, like a potential U.S. Fed rate cut and regulatory clarity, may shift momentum. If BTC holds above $110K, a rally could follow; a break below $104K, however, risks deeper correction.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The Bitcoin price is consolidating just above $110,000 and trying hard to reduce the selling pressure. Ethereum and Binance Coin are close to overturning the bearish influence, while XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Tron, and Cardano display strength. The top gainer for the day is MemeCore (M) with over 41%, followed by Pump.fun (PUMP) with over a 10% rise and Sky with over 8%. On the other hand, Pyth Network (PYTH) and Bonk (BONK) plunge over 8% each, followed by Cronos by over 5%, and Story and Conflux by over 3% each. Meanwhile, the market sentiments continue to remain in fear, which suggests the markets may face a pullback soon.”

Parth Shrivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital Research Team, said, “Bitcoin remains poised for a potential rally as market structure strengthens and spot demand builds. After a brief consolidation phase, liquidity indicators suggest renewed upward momentum. With institutional inflows picking up and volatility compressing, 9 Point Capital views this dip as an attractive accumulation opportunity. We maintain a bullish mid-term outlook, expecting BTC to break higher as buying pressure accelerates.”

