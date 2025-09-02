Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyIndia Deep Tech Alliance EXPLAINED: Why US & Indian Investors Have Pledged More Than $1 Billion

Rival funds are choosing collaboration over competition to fill a crucial gap in India’s startup ecosystem: patient, long-term capital for deep tech ventures.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
India Deep Tech Investment Alliance: Eight major venture capital and private equity firms from India and the US have come together to launch the India Deep Tech Investment Alliance. The consortium, which includes Accel, Blume Ventures, Celesta Capital, Premji Invest, Gaja Capital, Ideaspring Capital, Tenacity Ventures, and Venture Catalysts, has pledged more than $1 billion over the next decade to support startups working on cutting-edge technologies.

The initiative signals a shift in the investment playbook, where rival funds are choosing collaboration over competition to fill a crucial gap in India’s startup ecosystem: patient, long-term capital for deep tech ventures.

Why This Matters Now

Deep tech founders in India have often argued that while there is abundant capital for consumer-focused businesses, research-heavy sectors such as semiconductors, quantum computing, or biotech struggle to attract backing. The debate gained momentum earlier this year after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal criticised Indian startups for chasing food delivery over innovation. Many investors countered that the missing piece wasn’t ambition, but access to funds.

The new alliance attempts to bridge this gap, especially as the Indian government has rolled out a Rs 1 trillion ($11 billion) Research, Development and Innovation scheme. To qualify for incentives, companies need to be domiciled in India, a rule that could push several founders to shift incorporation back from the US.

What India Deep Tech Investment Alliance Offers

The members say the partnership will extend beyond money. The firms plan to share networks, offer mentorship, and act as a unified voice while engaging policymakers. Celesta Capital managing partner Arun Kumar, who will serve as the first chair of the alliance, told TechCrunch, “This is in line with the strategic interests of both India and the US at the governmental level, focusing on critical and emerging technologies.”

The alliance intends to focus on early-stage companies — seed through Series B — while leaving later-stage capital to other players. An advisory committee, with representatives from Accel, Premji Invest, and Venture Catalysts, will help align goals and coordinate co-investments without taking away each firm’s independence.

Navigating Geopolitics

The timing is delicate. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently announced the TRUST initiative to strengthen bilateral tech cooperation. Yet, trade tensions have flared, with Trump imposing steep tariffs on Indian exports.

Despite these headwinds, investors believe India’s pool of talent and policy momentum make it a fertile ground for the next wave of global deep tech leaders.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Business TECHNOLOGY
