Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday addressed Bihar’s political landscape and development initiatives ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, highlighting the state’s historical and strategic importance for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He also reacted to rumours of rift within the NDA, and also took a swipe at the opposition alliance saying that the Congress wants to remove the poor, but the NDA wants to remove poverty.

“Bihar has ruled the country for over 700 years. Bihar has been an integral state since India became independent, be it before, during or after freedom. For NDA also Bihar has been a crucial state. We have our government here for over 20 years and in these 20 years the state has witnessed social and economic development. It is time to take this journey ahead. No state is big or small for NDA. We will continue to develop and work for the state,” he said.

Responding to opposition allegations regarding cash transfers of Rs 10,000 to 1.25 crore women ahead of the elections, Shah dismissed claims and said that nearly 8.92 crore people have benefited from monthly five-kilogram free rations, housing schemes, LPG cylinders, and free healthcare under the NDA government over the past 11 years.

"It is obvious for the opposition to make such allegations because they are tensed. But since PM Modi' government was formed in Bihar, nearly 8 crore 92 lakh people have received 5 kgs free ration every month for the past 11 years. They have also received houses, cylinders, free health benefits under the NDA government. This was all done to uplift the poor and now we will move forward to completely eradicate poverty...We want to remove poverty and Congress wants to remove the poor. This is what the difference between the two alliances is and that is why they are opposing it," Shah remarked.

Shah Reacts To Rift In NDA Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Shah also addressed reports of differences among NDA allies ahead of the Bihar polls, emphasising the democratic nature of political parties.

“This is not a military organisation but democratic parties. They will definitely make demands and voice their opinions for themselves. If you call this process of making demands rift then it is not right. One should make demands and it should happen in a democracy. But when a decision is taken everyone follows it as per the alliance's ideology," he said.

He further noted that there had been minimal disagreements within the NDA this time, with all nominations filed, seats allocated, and candidates finalised.

“If managing your own cadre or vote bank is being viewed as differences, then I think it is not right. In NDA, nominations are being filed, seats have been decided, candidates have been named, and there has been no rebellion. But none of this has been done in the opposition's INDIA alliance,” Shah added.

NDA's Bihar Poll Target

When asked about the NDA’s seat targets for the Bihar Assembly elections, Shah stated that formal targets would be set after nominations are finalised. He expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"Its the time of nomination filing right now...Once it is ascertained who is contesting where we can determine what target can be made. However, keeping in mind the people of the state, it can be said that Bihar has decided that NDA will come into power once again under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar," he said.

"I want to use your platform to tell the people of Bihar that NDA is disciplined and that the alliance is all set to win the elections," Shah added.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.