Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to set a brand new all-time high (ATH) of $125,500 early Monday, before settling down around $123,000 at the time of writing. Several factors are believed to have played a role in the latest rally, including the likes of weak US dollar strength, the US government shutdown, as well as downward revisions of US jobs numbers, making crypto a safe-haven asset for market bulls. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor dips across the board followin the ATH, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 59 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Mantle (MNT) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 6 percent. MYX Finance (MYX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 12 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.21 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.33 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $123,507.34, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.30 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,522.32, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.82 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 3.38 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2529. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 0.58 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $120.56. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.97, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.03 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $231.64, marking a 24-hour dip of 1.18 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 6)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.10

24-hour gain: 5.52 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.57

24-hour gain: 2.15 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.05

24-hour gain: 1.58 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $3,940.15

24-hour gain: 1.26 percent

Bitget Token (BGB)

Price: $5.63

24-hour gain: 1.26 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 6)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $5.17

24-hour loss: 11.96 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.85

24-hour loss: 9.06 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.006445

24-hour loss: 9.06 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.5699

24-hour loss: 8.37 percent

ether.fi (ETHFI)

Price: $1.78

24-hour loss: 5.84 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $125,500, taking the total crypto market cap to $4.26 trillion. Factors like weak dollar strength, massive downward revisions of US jobs numbers, and the US government shutdown have created a bullish environment for safe-haven assets like gold and crypto. This setup also drove strong institutional demand for Bitcoin, with spot Bitcoin ETFs seeing over $3.25 billion in inflows. Meanwhile, the total Bitcoin balance on centralized exchanges fell to a six-year low of just 2.83 million BTC. This scarcity increased buy-side pressure, adding to the momentum. Currently stabilizing at $124,100, a sustained momentum could push BTC towards $140,000 in the coming weeks, while forming a strong support at $117,300.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC hit a new all-time high, crossing $125K and briefly pushing its market cap close to $2.5 trillion. Momentum started building last week as liquidity inflows surged and the ongoing U.S. government shutdown fueled uncertainty. BTC ETFs recorded $3.2B in inflows last week, reflecting institutional demand as well. Investors are increasingly viewing BTC as a hedge against the U.S. dollar. The BTC exchange reserve has dropped to a six-year low, hinting at a holding pattern among users. BTC is now stabilizing around $124K as traders assess momentum, with support near $122K and resistance at $125K–$125.5K, suggesting short-term consolidation before the next leg.”

Raj Karkara, COO, ZebPay, noted, "Bitcoin’s record-breaking surge past $125,000 marks a defining moment for the digital asset ecosystem, driven by sustained institutional inflows into spot ETFs, declining exchange reserves, and a pronounced macro shift toward the ‘debasement hedge’ narrative. This rally isn’t fueled by short-term momentum alone; it reflects a structural tightening of supply amid robust on-chain activity and renewed investor conviction. As liquidity migrates towards regulated venues and Bitcoin cements its place among the world’s most valuable assets, we’re witnessing a pivotal evolution in market maturity and capital efficiency within the crypto economy. These developments highlight not only Bitcoin’s resilience as a store of value but also the growing sophistication of participants navigating this dynamic landscape."

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is in full swing this Uptober, with Bitcoin currently trading around $123,000 after touching a new all-time high of $125,000 yesterday. Strong ETF inflows exceeding $4.5 billion and renewed institutional demand, including a $302 million accumulation, are fueling the rally. Traders are now watching if Bitcoin can maintain momentum toward the $150,000 target, with $115,000 as key support, as 99% of supply sits in profit. Ethereum, trading above $4,600, continues to show resilience while optimism for fresh highs builds. Altcoins are also catching up, with renewed focus on XRP’s potential catalysts around its bank license and ETF launch.”

Ryan Lee, Chief Analyst at Bitget, said, "Bitcoin’s climb above $124,000, fueled by $3.2 billion in spot ETF inflows, underscores deepening institutional conviction and a maturing market narrative that increasingly views BTC as a premier store of value amid global economic uncertainty. The magnitude of these inflows signals expanding mainstream adoption and renewed investor confidence, creating a risk-on environment that could spill over into altcoins."

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently trading near $123,800 after testing highs around $125,000, signaling strong upward momentum. Demand is fueled by institutional interest, spot ETF inflows, and safe-haven sentiment amid global uncertainty. Technically, it faces key resistance at $125K, with support at $110K and deeper fallback levels near $100K. If BTC breaks above resistance with strong volume, targets between $128K–$135K may be reached. However, macro risks like a strong U.S. dollar or regulatory tightening could prompt sharp corrections. Overall, Bitcoin remains bullish but volatile, with near-term direction hinging on volume confirmation, sentiment, and external economic pressures. Cautious optimism appears warranted for now.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The bulls have been dominating the crypto markets since the start of the month, as the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular coins have been steadily increasing. After marking new highs at $125,559, the Bitcoin price is consolidating around the gains, while Ethereum trades above $4,500. Market sentiment has coiled up to neutral, indicating a continued upswing over the next few days. The top gainers for the day include Mantle and SPX6900 with over a 5% rise each, followed by Injective and Aptos, which are up by more than 3%. DeXe, however, declined by over 6.5%.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin smashes back to $120K as Q4 opens with fireworks. After such a vertical run, some consolidation is natural before markets gear up to take out fresh highs. As we’ve maintained, the setup remains bullish with strong fundamentals and liquidity flowing, and this quarter has only just begun to deliver the momentum we were anticipating.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.