Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, climbed above the $111,000 mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 32 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Aster (ASTER) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 14 percent. TRON (TRX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 3 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.75 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.31 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $111,272.55, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.04 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 96.93 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,969.53 marking a 24-hour gain of 3.09 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.88 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1978. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 2.90 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $95.64. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.44, seeing a 24-hour jump of 1.87 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $192.93, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.27 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.13

24-hour gain: 13.59 percent

World Liberty Financlia (WLFI)

Price: $0.1421

24-hour gain: 13.08 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.264

24-hour gain: 12.20 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $262.51

24-hour gain: 11.62 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003933

24-hour gain: 11.39 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.314

24-hour loss: 2.77 percent

Nexo (NEXO)

Price: $1.14

24-hour loss: 1.04 percent

Kaia (KAIA)

Price: $0.1092

24-hour loss: 1.04 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.01703

24-hour loss: 0.99 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $4,104.37

24-hour loss: 0.24 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is on an upward trend, with the total market cap growing by over 2% ahead of today’s CPI data. Bitcoin is holding above $110,500, while Ethereum remains strong near $3,800. The news around Trump's meeting with China’s President Xi has increased the odds of a trade deal, boosting market sentiment. At the same time, expectations around Quantitative Easing by the Fed have also created a favourable environment for crypto. If CPI data comes in softer than expected, Bitcoin could break above the $113,600 resistance, making way for further gains, while support is seen near $107,200.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC briefly crossed $111K, rising 2.1% over the past 24 hours. The broader crypto market recorded slight upside as sentiment improved with news of an upcoming US-China presidential meeting added optimism during a period of trade uncertainty. BTC’s key support stands near $109K and resistance at $111.5K, a breakout above could pave the way toward $113K–$114K. Investors now await today’s US CPI report, where a softer reading could boost crypto sentiment by strengthening expectations of further rate cuts.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin (BTC) hovers near $110,000, consolidating within a $107,000–$111,000 range as traders await a breakout. Technicals remain bullish: price holds above the 20- and 50-day EMAs with RSI around 58, signaling moderate momentum. A decisive move above $111,200 could justify an entry, targeting $118,000–$122,000, while a stop-loss near $104,000 limits downside risk. Macro conditions—steady U.S. inflation, potential Fed rate cuts in early 2026, and stabilizing ETF inflows—support upward bias. However, thin volumes and global geopolitical uncertainties could delay a breakout. Overall, Bitcoin maintains a constructive structure, favoring gradual accumulation over aggressive positioning.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The Bitcoin price is recovering as it rises above the pivotal resistance at $110,000, while the rest of the cryptos within the top 10 remain consolidated. Ethereum struggles to reach $3900, while BNB trades below $1200, XRP below $2.5, Dogecoin below $0.2 and Cardano below $0.65. The market capitalization surged above $3.7 trillion; however, the sentiments continue to remain under fear. The top gainers for the day include World Liberty Financial with over a 13% rise, followed by Aster with 11.56% and Artificial SuperIntelligence Alliance & SPX6900 with over an 8% rise each.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin continues to show strength as it forms a higher low on the daily timeframe, a constructive sign of trend continuation. The price action suggests buyers are stepping in earlier during each pullback, indicating improving sentiment and stronger demand. Sustained support at these levels could pave the way for a potential upside breakout in Q4.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.