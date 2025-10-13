Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 13): Bitcoin Dips Below $116,000 As Top Coins See Bloodbath

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped down to the $115,000 mark early Monday. It is largely believed that the slump is a result of US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements on China. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw a mix of minor gains and dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 40 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. DASH became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 43 percent. Memecore (M) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.89 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour gain of 4.46 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $114,692.50, registering a 24-hour jump of 2.84 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,136.39, marking a 24-hour gain of 8.65 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 11.31 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2093. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 4.32 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $98.44. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.57, seeing a 24-hour jump of 8.86 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $195.82, marking a 24-hour gain of 8.66 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Dash (DASH)

Price: $57.90

24-hour gain: 42.81 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $406.36

24-hour gain: 34 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.04

24-hour gain: 27.20 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $3.30

24-hour gain: 20.30 percent

Morpho (MORPHO)

Price: $1.97

24-hour gain: 18.99 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 13)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Memecore (M)

Price: $2.04

24-hour loss: 7.39 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.26

24-hour loss: 0.87 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $277.28

24-hour loss: 0.49 percent

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET)

Price: $0.4949

24-hour loss: 9.90 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $3.68

24-hour loss: 8.10 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is seeing a strong rebound following the sell-off triggered by Trump’s tariff announcement on China. Bitcoin has recovered over 12% from the weekend lows, while Ethereum has reclaimed the $4000 level. Hopes of possible de-escalation talks between the US and China, along with $259 million in short liquidations, have eased selling pressure, fueling the rally. However, to confirm a sustained rally, BTC must move above the key resistance zone of $120,000, while support stands at $113,500. Any dovish signal from Jerome Powell on rate cuts during his Wednesday speech could further strengthen Bitcoin’s upward trajectory.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin slipped to $108K following the U.S. announcement of 100% tariffs on Chinese goods, before consolidating in the $110K–$115K range. The drop was largely driven by mass liquidations and profit-booking as global risk sentiment weakened. Despite the volatility, markets have shown resilience, total crypto market capitalization has rebounded above $4 trillion, with BTC and ETH gaining 4.8% and 12.4% respectively in the past 24 hours. With early signs of easing trade tensions and potential U.S.–China dialogue, market sentiment has improved. Bitcoin now faces resistance around $118K–$120K.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin’s breakout past $114,000 and Ethereum’s 6% surge suggest that crypto markets are rapidly pricing in a thaw in US-China tensions. What appeared as a violent liquidation event is now being recalibrated as a strategic pause, a moment where miscommunications and headline risk had exaggerated downside. The rebound underscores an important lesson: fundamentals, sentiment, and macro risk remain deeply intertwined in this space.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin briefly plunged nearly 9% following Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff threats against China, triggering a broad risk-off move. The drop saw BTC fall below key support at $108,000, touching $104,700, where it met the 50-day moving average—acting as dynamic support. RSI dipped into oversold territory, prompting a swift rebound. Within hours, BTC reclaimed $110,000 as Trump softened his tone and reaffirmed crypto-friendly policies, including a proposed “Crypto Strategic Reserve.” The quick recovery was fueled by institutional dip-buying and short liquidations. Technically, Bitcoin remains in a bullish structure, consolidating below $123,000 resistance, with momentum favoring upside if macro conditions stabilize.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “After plummeting to nearly $100,000, the Bitcoin price is attempting to stabilize around the $115,000 mark. However, the star token's ambivalent behavior has kept the bulls on reserve, causing them to be less active right now. Meanwhile, the altcoins are displaying strength, with Ethereum sustaining above $4000 and BNB above $1200. Besides, Solana experienced a strong recovery and is pushing hard to regain $200. In times when memecoins continue to experience upward pressure, some of the altcoins are thriving. The top gainers include Dash with over a 51% jump, followed by Bittensor by 35.15% and Mantle by 26%. Memcore & Artificial SuperIntelligence Alliance plunged marginally and are expected to recover soon."

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.