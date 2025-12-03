Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 3): Bitcoin Rises Above $93,000, SUI Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to rise above the $93,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 22 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The SUI token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 30 percent. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 5 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.15 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 7.10 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $93,336.26, registering a 24-hour jump of 7.28 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 80.44 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,054.22, marking a 24-hour gain of 8.96 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 10.06 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.15. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 10.07 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $85.34. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.20, seeing a 24-hour gain of 9.62 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $142.45, marking a 24-hour jump of 12.24 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Sui (SUI)

Price: $1.75

24-hour gain: 29.32 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.01222

24-hour gain: 25.95 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.003371

24-hour gain: 19.27 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRUTAL)

Price: $0.9836

24-hour gain: 18.12 percent

Chainlink (LINK)

Price: $14.14

24-hour gain: 16.66 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.32

24-hour loss: 5.23 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.34

24-hour loss: 2.30 percent

AB (AB)

Price: $0.005169

24-hour loss: 1.92 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $4,224.85

24-hour loss: 0.13 percent

Polygon (POL)

Price: $0.1189

24-hour loss: 3.86 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is staging a strong V-shaped rebound as bullish momentum returns to the market. Sentiment improved after the Fed officially ended Quantitative Tightening and injected $13.5 billion through overnight funding, boosting liquidity across short-term markets. U.S. financial institutions have also ramped up their use of repo facilities, further supporting risk assets. At the same time, Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped to multiyear lows of 2.19 million BTC, contributing to the buying pressure. Trading near $93,000, BTC now faces resistance at $96,000, with solid support building at $87,800.”

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the last 24 hours, crypto markets traded defensively amid intensifying global macro pressures. BlackRock publicly stating Bitcoin ETFs as its key revenue source is a big push for institutions to steer in that direction. This could fuel more inflows into ETFs but in a steady structured form rather than a breakthrough outflow. Bitcoin’s OECD levels indicated near term volatility and instability with trade conflicts as the key driver.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC rebounded after dipping below $84,000, jumping nearly 7% in the last 24 hours. The move came alongside structural shifts, including Vanguard lifting its crypto ETF ban and Bank of America allowing its 15,000+ advisers to recommend 1–4% crypto exposure. This broader accessibility, combined with rising expectations of a December Fed rate cut, has helped restore short-term confidence. BTC is now consolidating and forming a stable structure. Key levels to watch are $90K support and $92.5K resistance. A clean breakout above this range could open a move toward $94K–$95K, especially if ETF inflows continue and macro sentiment remains supportive.”

Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus, said, “Bitcoin rebounded sharply on Tuesday and moved up 7% to above $92,800 as renewed ETF activity injected fresh momentum into the market. The move coincided with record trading in BlackRock’s IBIT ETF, which briefly outpaced Vanguard’s flagship VOO with $3.7 billion in volume. The rebound followed a period of spot market hesitancy. Much of the flow was seemingly catalysed by Vanguard’s decision to allow crypto ETF trading and by rotational flows from U.S. equities into digital assets.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is stabilising with a clearly stronger tone today as Bitcoin rebounds above the $90,000–$92,000 zone and broader sentiment improves across all major assets. The entire market has turned green, signalling that yesterday’s sell-off was more of a shakeout than a trend reversal. Renewed expectations of a potential Fed rate cut and a mild recovery in global risk sentiment are helping confidence rebuild. Ethereum reclaiming the $3,000 level along with gains across Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, and other majors shows that buying interest is returning market-wide, not selectively.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The crypto markets gain momentum as the Bitcoin price overcomes bearish pressure and rises above $92,000, recouping all losses. The impact was seen across the top altcoins as well: Ethereum rises above $3,000, XRP heads close to $2.2, Solana trades near $140, and Dogecoin rises above $1.46. The top gainers for the day are Pudgy Penguins and Sui, with 27.88% and 20.94% surge, followed by SPX6900 and Pump.fun rise by 18.36% and 17.77%. Besides, Zcash drops by 8.18%, Memecore by 5.22% and Dash by over 3%. However, the overall market sentiment remains extremely fearful.”

