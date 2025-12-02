Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 2): Bitcoin Rises Above $86,000, NEXO Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, managed to remain above the $86,000 mark early Tuesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 16 (Extreme Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The NEXO token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 6 percent. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 10 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.95 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.67 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $86,978.25, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.90 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 80.44 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,805.97, marking a 24-hour dip of 0.32 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 0.75 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1362. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.72 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $77.64. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.01, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.86 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $127.24, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.59 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Nexo (NEXO)

Price: $0.9722

24-hour gain: 6.22 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.6294

24-hour gain: 5.82 percent

Jupiter (JUP)

Price: $0.2377

24-hour gain: 5.24 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $2.33

24-hour gain: 4.76 percent

JUST (JST)

Price: $0.04345

24-hour gain: 4.60 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $328.08

24-hour loss: 10.68 percent

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.07587

24-hour loss: 9.82 percent

AB (AB)

Price: $0.005266

24-hour loss: 9.62 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.01327

24-hour loss: 4.64 percent

Polygon (POL)

Price: $0.1189

24-hour loss: 3.86 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Over the past 24 hours, a key development was that the Bank of Japan hinted at a potential rate hike, triggering a sharp rise in Japanese bond yields, amidst its move to strengthen the Yen. Experts note that this shift is pulling liquidity out of global markets, tightening financial conditions at a moment when risk assets were already unpopular.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC traded within the $84K–$88K range, with buyers stepping in on dips. After briefly testing the $84K–$85K support zone, the market absorbed the move and shifted into consolidation. A late-session push lifted BTC back above $86K. If the price holds above $85.5K, momentum could build toward $87.5K–$88K, the next resistance zone. A clean break above this level may open a move toward $89K–$90K. Investors can follow macro drivers closely, especially shifting Fed expectations.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is currently trading close to the 85,000 dollar level after failing to hold its recent recovery. The asset had rebounded from last week’s sharp fall but continues to face selling pressure on every upward move. Its market capitalization has slipped below the earlier 1.8 trillion dollar mark, and dominance has softened slightly, reflecting a more cautious tone across the market.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin has seen a strong short-term recovery, briefly touching $83,000 before rising to a weekly high of $93,000, with five consecutive bullish sessions across major cryptos. The market’s positive momentum is largely driven by Bitcoin, with correlations between Bitcoin and other cryptoassets, including Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin, maintaining high positive coefficients above 0.8. However, despite the rebound, Bitcoin remains within a broader downtrend, and its price action still hasn't broken the October downtrend line. Key levels to watch are $94,000 resistance and $88,199 support.”

