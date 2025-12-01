Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $86,000 mark early Monday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 20 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The MemeCore (M) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 20 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $2.92 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 5.11 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $85,952.47, registering a 24-hour loss of 5.49 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 80.44 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $2,827.97, marking a 24-hour dip of 5.51 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 7.80 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1372. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 7.63 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $77.40. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.02, seeing a 24-hour loss of 7.62 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $126.29, marking a 24-hour dip of 7.09 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

MemeCore (M)

Price: $1.39

24-hour gain: 9.81 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $2.80

24-hour gain: 7.09 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.88

24-hour gain: 0.43 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.04693

24-hour gain: 8.90 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $0.9727

24-hour gain: 7.78 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 1)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $365

24-hour loss: 20.21 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.2416

24-hour loss: 16.40 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $47.08

24-hour loss: 15.97 percent

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)

Price: $0.8103

24-hour loss: 12.65 percent

KuCoin Token (KCS)

Price: $9.52

24-hour loss: 12.36 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin has pulled back over 4% to around $87,300 as traders turn cautious ahead of Jerome Powell’s remarks later today, which could shape expectations for the upcoming FOMC meeting. Despite the pause in momentum, Bitcoin ETFs have posted their first week of net inflows since October, signalling a potential revival in institutional demand. Strengthening liquidity and improving market depth also support a constructive outlook. If sentiment stabilises, BTC could attempt its next leg higher. For now, $85,000 serves as key support, while $92,400 remains the immediate resistance.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC pulled back below $88K after hitting a large liquidation cluster under $90K. Once that cluster was triggered, liquidity thinned and the price dropped quickly toward $87K, where it is now attempting to establish support. Prior to the drop, BTC had been trading in a tight $91K–$92.5K range, showing reduced volatility. On the macro side, a key shift arrives today as the Fed ends Quantitative Tightening, removing a major liquidity drain and potentially improving overall conditions for risk assets. BTC has now cleared major long liquidations, and holding $86K–$87K keeps the door open for a move toward $89K–$90K.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is currently trading close to the 85,000 dollar level after failing to hold its recent recovery. The asset had rebounded from last week’s sharp fall but continues to face selling pressure on every upward move. Its market capitalization has slipped below the earlier 1.8 trillion dollar mark, and dominance has softened slightly, reflecting a more cautious tone across the market.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin has seen a strong short-term recovery, briefly touching $83,000 before rising to a weekly high of $93,000, with five consecutive bullish sessions across major cryptos. The market’s positive momentum is largely driven by Bitcoin, with correlations between Bitcoin and other cryptoassets, including Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin, maintaining high positive coefficients above 0.8. However, despite the rebound, Bitcoin remains within a broader downtrend, and its price action still hasn't broken the October downtrend line. Key levels to watch are $94,000 resistance and $88,199 support.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.