Cryptocurrency Price Today (December 15): Bitcoin Dips Below $90,000, Canton Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $90,000 mark over the weekend, reacting sharply to the global macroeconomic factors as well as the disheartening performance of the INR against the US dollar. There’s a lack of bullish catalysts in the market at the time of writing, so it remains to be seen when BTC manages to bounce back. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the green across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 29 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. The Canton (CC) token became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 5 percent. Zcash (ZEC) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 8 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.05 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 0.96 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $89,552.32, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.83 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 81.11 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,117.28, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.16 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.71 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 1.46 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1367. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 18.25.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 1.02 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $80.53. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,844.67.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2, seeing a 24-hour dip of 1.13 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 232.74.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $131.52, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.23 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 17,927.38.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (December 15)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Canton (CC)

Price: $0.0748

24-hour gain: 4.79 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $3.23

24-hour gain: 4.05 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.2822

24-hour gain: 3 percent

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Price: $0.9906

24-hour gain: 0.85 ercent

Tether Gold (XAUt)

Price: $4,239.69

24-hour gain: 0.54 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (December 15)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $402.90

24-hour loss: 7.95 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $41.97

24-hour loss: 7.48 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $0.545

24-hour loss: 7.20 percent

Aerodome Finance (AERO)

Price: $0.5783

24-hour loss: 6.24 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.01057

24-hour loss: 5.04 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX, noted, “Global markets remain caught between easing signals in the West and tightening pressure in Asia, creating a push-and-pull environment for risk assets, including crypto. INR reached an all-time low against the US dollar, with analysts predicting little to no revival in the near term. This indicates a pullback from crypto assets in the near term and also liquidation across the region to meet the currency devaluation effects. Expectations of further rate cuts from major Western central banks continue to ease liquidity conditions. The UK's Treasury announcing crypto regulations has added a new layer of optimism.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “BTC moved lower after failing to sustain the $92K–$93K range, which triggered profit-taking and a shift to short-term risk-off positioning. With no immediate bullish catalyst, sellers gradually took control while buyers remained cautious, resulting in an orderly decline rather than a panic-driven sell-off. At the same time, upside is being capped by steady options selling from long-term Bitcoin holders. The brief consolidation near $90K acted as a bear flag, followed by continuation toward the $88K zone. In the near term, holding $88K could allow a relief bounce, while a break lower may open downside toward $86–87K. A decisive reclaim above $90–91K would be needed to stabilise sentiment.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “The crypto market is in a consolidation phase with elevated volatility. Bitcoin is trading around the $88k–92k range, acting as the primary market anchor, while Ethereum holds near $3k–3.4k, showing relative stability but weak momentum. Overall sentiment is cautious due to macro uncertainty, interest-rate expectations, and regulatory pressure. Altcoins remain mixed, with strength mainly in AI, Layer-2, and RWA tokens, while high-beta assets lag. Trading volume is moderate, signaling indecision. Short-term bias is neutral to slightly bearish, but long-term outlook remains bullish, supported by institutional adoption, ETFs, and ongoing blockchain development.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Crypto market is moving through a fragile consolidation phase as Bitcoin is trading just above $89,000 after erasing its Fed driven gains. Trading activity has cooled, with short term participants stepping aside while larger balance sheet players quietly absorb supply. Concerns around a potential Bank of Japan liquidity shift have added another layer of caution, tightening global risk appetite and slowing momentum across assets. Bitcoin’s repeated failure to reclaim the $94,000 region highlights weak follow through rather than aggressive distribution.”

