Dalal Street Beats Monday Blues In Opening Bell, Sensex Over 86K, Nifty Tests 26,300

Indian share markets looked set for a favourable start to the trading week on Monday as investors prepared for the RBI's upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this week.

The BSE Sensex crossed 86k and started the session on a robust note, soaring over 300 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell around 26,300, jumping 82 points, around 9:15 AM. This sentiment could be attributed to the strong GDP data reported by India in its second quarter for the current 2025-26 fiscal year.

On the 30-share Sensex, ITC, Titan, and Bajaj Finance remained the only exceptions in red. On the other hand, Adani Ports, BEL, TMPV, SBI, and Tata Steel dominated the gainers.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap50 climbed 0.68 per cent. Sectorally, the FMCG and Consumer Durables indices stood out as the only ones in red and slipped 0.51 per cent and 0.01 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the Metal and PSU Bank indices rose over 1 per cent each.

In the pre-open session, both indices gave strong indications of a positive momentum in Dalal Street. Around 9:11 AM, the Sensex soared over 350 points, and the Nifty climbed more than 100 points.

Focus On PMI, Industrial Data

With a packed line-up of domestic and global triggers, equity markets are expected to track a series of macroeconomic updates, central bank commentary, and foreign investor flows through the week, analysts said.

The release of India’s industrial production data for October 2025 on December 1 will headline the economic calendar, according to an official statement issued on Friday. In addition, November’s automobile sales numbers due on Monday are set to shape early sentiment as investors gauge the strength of post-festive demand.

Market participants also face a dense round of economic indicators that could drive volatility. Apart from monthly auto sales, fresh readings for the HSBC manufacturing, services, and composite PMI indices will be released in the coming days.

All Eyes On RBI MPC

The most anticipated event, however, will be the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy announcement on December 5. “The most crucial event will be the RBI’s monetary policy on December 5, where commentary on inflation, growth, and the rate-cut outlook will be closely tracked,” Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The string of data releases comes after India delivered stronger-than-expected GDP growth. The economy expanded by 8.2 per cent in July-September, marking the fastest pace in six quarters, as front-loaded production ahead of GST rate cuts lifted consumption and helped counter the effects of steep US tariffs.

Analysts say the RBI’s policy decision at the end of the week will serve as a defining cue for market direction. “The RBI’s monetary policy decision on Friday, December 5 will be a crucial trigger for markets,” said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd. He added that the November automobile sales data, to be released on December 1, will be another significant domestic marker as it reflects festive-season demand trends across rural and urban regions.

Global Markets And Oil Prices

Global cues were mixed overnight. The Nasdaq rose 0.65 per cent, the Dow climbed 0.61 per cent, while the S&P 500 eased 0.54 per cent. Across Asia, performance was varied: Shanghai gained 0.43 per cent, Shenzhen added 0.99 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.77 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei declined 1.68 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.12 per cent.

Oil prices moved up by over 1 per cent on Monday after OPEC+ reiterated its plan to maintain production levels through Q1CY 2026, alongside renewed supply concerns stemming from geopolitical tensions. On November 28, FIIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,672 crore, while DIIs were net buyers, purchasing Rs 3,993 crore.

According to market experts, elevated valuations mean this week could prove pivotal. Several important indicators, ranging from central bank policy to sector-specific data, will decide whether the market can maintain its momentum and scale new highs. “With markets trading at elevated levels, the week ahead is poised to be a pivotal one, as several key domestic and global triggers will determine whether equities can extend their winning streak and push into uncharted territory,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm.

Last week, benchmark indices extended gains, with the Sensex rising 474.75 points or 0.55 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 134.8 points or 0.51 per cent. The rally took the Sensex to an all-time high of 86,055.86 and lifted the Nifty to a record peak of 26,310.45 during Thursday’s session.